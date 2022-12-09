Pedestrian dies after collision with truck in Macroom as bypass was being opened

An elderly woman died after she was struck by a truck as she crossed the road in the centre of Macroom, Co Cork, as the town’s new bypass was being opened.
The fatal accident happened on the main street, close to the Briary Gap theatre, just before 1pm as dignitaries were gathered north of the town to mark the official opening of the 8.4km bypass.
Guests there heard how the new bypass will take 700 heavy goods vehicles out of the town daily and reduce traffic volumes through the town by up to 40%, creating a safer environment.
Tragically, the woman was struck by one of the last articulated trucks to drive through the town centre before the new bypass opened fully to traffic this afternoon.
Emergency services rushed to the scene but the woman was pronounced dead a short time later.
Gardaí said in a statement that the road is currently closed and local diversions are in place.
An investigation is underway.