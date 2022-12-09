Pedestrian dies after collision with truck in Macroom as bypass was being opened

The fatal accident happened on the main street, close to the Briary Gap theatre, just before 1pm
Pedestrian dies after collision with truck in Macroom as bypass was being opened

The woman was struck by one of the last articulated trucks to drive through the town centre before the new bypass opened fully to traffic this afternoon. Picture: Denis Minihane.

Fri, 09 Dec, 2022 - 14:18
Eoin English

An elderly woman died after she was struck by a truck as she crossed the road in the centre of Macroom, Co Cork, as the town’s new bypass was being opened.

The fatal accident happened on the main street, close to the Briary Gap theatre, just before 1pm as dignitaries were gathered north of the town to mark the official opening of the 8.4km bypass.

Guests there heard how the new bypass will take 700 heavy goods vehicles out of the town daily and reduce traffic volumes through the town by up to 40%, creating a safer environment.

Tragically, the woman was struck by one of the last articulated trucks to drive through the town centre before the new bypass opened fully to traffic this afternoon.

Emergency services rushed to the scene but the woman was pronounced dead a short time later.

Gardaí said in a statement that the road is currently closed and local diversions are in place.

An investigation is underway.

Read More

'It will breathe new life into Macroom': Long-awaited bypass opens to traffic

More in this section

Woman Holding up a shop sign saying: Sorry we're Closed Glanmire store among seven businesses served with closure orders in November
Cork woman chosen for first civilian trip around the moon Cork woman chosen for first civilian trip around the moon
Crosshaven Coast Guard rescue beached dolphin from pier Crosshaven Coast Guard rescue beached dolphin from pier
Pedestrian dies after collision with truck in Macroom as bypass was being opened

'It will breathe new life into Macroom': Long-awaited bypass opens to traffic

READ NOW
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Latest

Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub
logo podcast

War of Independence Podcast

A special four-part series hosted by Mick Clifford

Available on
www.irishexaminer.com/podcasts

IE logo

Commemorating 100 years since the War of Independence
IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Execution Time: 0.272 s