Glanmire store among seven businesses served with closure orders in November

Part of a Centra in Glanmire, Co Cork, was forced to close as it was one of seven businesses served with a closure order from the Food Safety Authority of Ireland (FSAI) in November.

Grandons Centra Sallybrook was hit with the closure order on November 10 after the discovery of "evidence of rodent interference and damage to food and food packaging in the first-floor storeroom," and "evidence of gaps and holes in the walls of first-floor storeroom."

Having judged that this evidence presented a "grave and immediate danger to public health", the FSAI ordered that the ground- and first-floor food and packaging stores be closed.

The closure order was lifted on December 6.

Three other closure orders were served under the FSAI Act of 1998 on:

Brambles Deli Café, Operating at Wells House and Garden Wells, Gorey, Co. Wexford, from November 24 to December 7 (the order is under appeal)

Pizza Max, 64 Talbot Street, Dublin 1, from November 23 to December 5

Waterfront Diner, Dundee St Johnston, Donegal, from November 2 to November 4

Furthermore, three closure orders were served under EU Regulations of 2020 on:

Chef Thai & Chinese Takeaway, Unit 4, Coolmine Industrial Estate, Blanchardstown, Dublin 15, from November 15 to November 17

Civic Offices Canteen, Fishamble Street, Temple Bar, Dublin 8 , from November 14 to November 16

Wasabi Sushi Bar (Closed Activities: Immediate cessation of the preparation and sale of sushi and sashimi), Unit 5, Strand Centre, Strand Road, Portmarnock, Dublin , from November 3 to November 8

The FSAI say some of the reasons for the orders in November included:

adequate procedures were not in place to deal with pests gaining entry to the premises;

a dead mouse was found in a trap underneath shelving used for storing food and equipment at the rear of a kitchen and fresh mouse droppings were also noted in this area; pest-proofing issues such as holes and gaps were observed which is permitting pests gain access to the food business;

food handlers were observed not washing their hands during the inspection.

Commenting on the Closure Orders served in November, FSAI Chief Executive, Dr Pamela Byrne, said that it is a legal requirement for all food businesses to have a robust food safety management system in place that also ensures a high level of pest control.

“Environmental Health Officers are continuously finding incidents of rodent and pest infestations. This is a failure of a food safety management system, which is put in place to ensure food safety and hygiene," Dr Byrne said.

"Consumers have a right to safe food and all food businesses have a legal obligation to ensure that the food they are processing, serving or selling is safe to eat. With the Christmas period already underway, food businesses must ensure they maintain high food safety standards at all times.

"The FSAI provides advice if food businesses are unsure what their legal obligations are at fsai.ie or the FSAI Advice Line info@fsai.ie,” Dr Byrne concluded.