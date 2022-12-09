CoAction children's services to remain at Bantry facility as trustees resign

A decision to retain children’s services at CoAction’s purpose-built facility in Bantry has been made by the HSE — on the same day that five of the organisation’s seven trustees resigned.

Plans to convert the €1.3m purpose-built facility for children with additional needs into a temporary adult residential unit had left families angry and concerned about the effect such a move would have on the children using the service.

The children’s service was to be relocated to a repurposed administration centre near the current location at Slip in the town. Four adults currently living at CoAction’s Bayview residential unit were to be relocated to the building currently being used for the children’s services.

It is understood that the HSE contacted Minister Anne Rabbitte’s office on Thursday evening to notify her that the transfer of the children’s services from the building will not now go ahead.

It comes as CoAction’s board of trustees said in a statement on Thursday afternoon that five of the trustees had opted to stand down on Thursday evening “as the relationship between the board and some of the members has been irreparably fractured”.

The board said that a cohort of parents and their supporters mounted a verbal attack at the organisation’s annual general meeting on November 24, which has continued “on several social media platforms, on the broadcast media, with protest marches and a barrage of some distressing emails to the office of the CEO".

The board's statement also claimed there has been political intervention from Ms Rabbitte by opposing the plan while speaking in the Dáil.

The situation of the directors/trustees is now untenable as there is a clear lack of confidence in the board, which is damaging CoAction and interfering with the effective running of the organisation by the CEO and senior management team.

It added that it is hoped a solution can now be found “to accommodate the needs of the four residents and two respite places whilst a residential house is being renovated".

The statement said any potential developments, including on the child and family services building, would be a matter for the new board.

TD Christopher O'Sullivan said 'it is a real shame it has come to this and I think the work has to start now in rebuilding relationships between the stakeholders and the board of trustees'.

Fianna Fáil TD for Cork South West, Christopher O’Sullivan, said he has concerns about the resignation of members of the board of trustees, pointing out that being a trustee is a voluntary position.

“It is a real shame it has come to this and I think the work has to start now in rebuilding relationships between the stakeholders and the board of trustees," he said.

Mr O’Sullivan welcomed yesterday’s development in relation to the children’s facility, having visited there earlier on Thursday.

He said he could understand the distress of families of users of the children’s services.

"In terms of services for children with intellectual disabilities, what was being provided there was amongst the best and I am delighted it is staying where it is."