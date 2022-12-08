Upgrade of Youghal's lighthouse among 20 projects to get funding 

Marine projects across Cork have received a funding boost with more than €6m earmarked for 20 projects, including an overhaul of Youghal's lighthouse, dredging of Ballycotton harbour, and upgrades to piers in Courtmacsherry and Schull.

The funding, which comes from the Brexit Adjustment Reserve funds, was announced as part of the Brexit Investment in Public Marine Infrastructure scheme, which is designed to support economic sectors, businesses and local communities affected by Brexit.

Marine Minister Charlie McConalogue also announced an additional €18.9m in funding for projects across the country. Mr McConalogue said he had raised the rate of funding to 95% for all projects due to cost increases.

The grants are designed to upgrade and develop Ireland’s publicly owned coastal and marine infrastructure.

Among the projects to be funded in Cork, €52,000 has been allocated to fund the upgrade and improvement of Youghal’s lighthouse, while the funding for Ballycotton harbour’s dredging scheme has increased from €1.41m to €1.77m.

Piers in Courtmacsherry and Schull, pictured, were granted funding for safety improvement works costing over €187,000 in total. Picture: Dan Linehan

Piers in Courtmacsherry and Schull were granted funding for safety improvement works costing over €187,000 in total, while improvements to Glandore Pier and Heir Island pier will also be funded.

Six projects in Kerry have been granted €5.3m, with Reenard Pier being granted €1.89m to fund structural repair works.

Fianna Fáil TD for East Cork James O’Connor “strongly” urged Cork County Council to prioritise the delivery of the projects.

“It is vital that this capital injection delivers benefits to our coastal rural communities, especially with the current challenging economic environment.

Funding for Ballycotton harbour’s dredging scheme has increased from €1.41m to €1.77m. Picture: Eddie O'Hare

“To best provide for project delivery, I considered it prudent to confer additional funding to projects that have been impacted by higher-than-expected construction costs and to increase the scheme contribution, thus reducing the local authority contribution,” he said.

Earlier this year, funding of nearly €330,000 was announced for the Ballycotton Sea Wall for access gates and €110,000 for the Green Quay in Youghal for safety improvement works.

All projects eligible will benefit from up to 95% in funding for the costs, while the remaining 5% will be covered by local authorities, which are also responsible for the governance and delivery of their own projects.