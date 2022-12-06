Cork Airport to get €10m as additional supports announced for regional airports

Cork Airport will receive nearly half of a €21m fund for additional supports for regional airports.

Minister of State at the Department of Transport Hildegarde Naughton has announced the provision of more than €21m in direct Exchequer supports to the airports of Shannon, Cork, Ireland West (Knock), Kerry and Donegal.

Of that, Cork will receive €10.4m, Shannon will get €6.8m, Knock will receive €1.8m, Kerry will get €1.4m and €638,000 will go to Donegal.

Ms Naughton said the funding is being administered under the Regional Airports Programme 2021-2025, which provides "targeted support for vital safety and security operations at the airports such as air traffic control, fire services and security, ensuring airports can continue to remain compliant with regulatory requirements in these areas".

Ms Naughton said that the funding is 41% higher than last year's allocations.

"I am delighted to be announcing operational allocations of over €21m today to Shannon, Cork, Donegal, Ireland West Airport Knock and Kerry airports under the Regional Airports Programme," she said.

"It is anticipated that this level of funding, which is 41% higher than last year’s operational funding allocation, will meet 100% of all eligible salary costs in the areas of safety, security and air traffic control at these airports in 2022."

Ireland’s aviation industry has "recovered well following the lifting of travel restrictions in March 2022", a statement added.