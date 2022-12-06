Cork Airport to get €10m as additional supports announced for regional airports

Minister of State at the Department of Transport Hildegarde Naughton said that the funding is 41% higher than last year's allocations
Cork Airport to get €10m as additional supports announced for regional airports

Hildegarde Naughton said the funding is being administered under the Regional Airports Programme 2021-2025.

Tue, 06 Dec, 2022 - 13:00
Paul Hosford, Political Correspondent

Cork Airport will receive nearly half of a €21m fund for additional supports for regional airports.

Minister of State at the Department of Transport Hildegarde Naughton has announced the provision of more than €21m in direct Exchequer supports to the airports of Shannon, Cork, Ireland West (Knock), Kerry and Donegal.

Of that, Cork will receive €10.4m, Shannon will get €6.8m, Knock will receive €1.8m, Kerry will get €1.4m and €638,000 will go to Donegal.

Ms Naughton said the funding is being administered under the Regional Airports Programme 2021-2025, which provides "targeted support for vital safety and security operations at the airports such as air traffic control, fire services and security, ensuring airports can continue to remain compliant with regulatory requirements in these areas".

Ms Naughton said that the funding is 41% higher than last year's allocations.

"I am delighted to be announcing operational allocations of over €21m today to Shannon, Cork, Donegal, Ireland West Airport Knock and Kerry airports under the Regional Airports Programme," she said. 

"It is anticipated that this level of funding, which is 41% higher than last year’s operational funding allocation, will meet 100% of all eligible salary costs in the areas of safety, security and air traffic control at these airports in 2022."

Ireland’s aviation industry has "recovered well following the lifting of travel restrictions in March 2022", a statement added.

Read More

Cork and Dublin airports set to scrap 100ml liquid rule leading to shorter queues

More in this section

Foul play ruled out in death of man in Fermoy Foul play ruled out in death of man in Fermoy
Cork City Council ordered to scrap zoning on several sites Cork City Council ordered to scrap zoning on several sites
Standard of driving in Cork branded 'appalling' as gardaí unveil Christmas traffic management plan Standard of driving in Cork branded 'appalling' as gardaí unveil Christmas traffic management plan
#transportAir travel#Rural AffairsPlace: CorkPlace: ShannonPlace: KerryPlace: Knock
<p>The road remains closed from Junction 26 to Junction 27 as gardaí examine the scene. Diversions to the R445 (Old N7) are in place. Picture: Larry Cummins</p>

Teenager in critical condition following crash on M7 in Tipperary

READ NOW
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Latest

Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub
logo podcast

War of Independence Podcast

A special four-part series hosted by Mick Clifford

Available on
www.irishexaminer.com/podcasts

IE logo

Commemorating 100 years since the War of Independence
IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Execution Time: 0.245 s