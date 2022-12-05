Kerry children get therapy online from doctor in UAE as key Camhs role remains vacant

Children living in South Kerry with mental health issues are being treated by a doctor based in the United Arab Emirates via video calls as a crucial position remains vacant.

A damning review of the care of more than 1,300 children who were patients at South Kerry Camhs found in January that 46 children suffered “significant harm”. A further 194 children were found to have received what was termed as “risky” treatment.

The HSE found the treatment of hundreds of children by a doctor working in the service had been “risky”.

At an Oireachtas health committee meeting in March, Kerry Mental Health Services executive clinical director Maura Young, said the lack of a full-time consultant psychiatrist in South Kerry — with a level of supervisory cover provided by an overworked stand-in consultant — was like an orchestra without a conductor, “which is why this all fell apart”.

However, months later, that post remains vacant and patients are making do with video conferences with a doctor based in Abu Dhabi.

The role will not be filled in the short term, the HSE has told the Irish Examiner.

“The consultant psychiatrist vacant post at South Kerry Camhs is unfortunately still vacant,” it stated.

"The HSE does not expect to have a permanent consultant in the short term, so has put extra support into the team.

“As we have confirmed previously, a dedicated consultant lead is in place, and additional support is provided by other consultants.

"Again, as we have previously confirmed, online consultant appointments have been offered. We are satisfied that appropriate clinical governance arrangements are in place at South Kerry Camhs.”

Sinn Féin TD for Kerry Pa Daly described the situation as “not good enough”. He said:

Speaking to other people in the system, they are certain it’s not possible to get a full assessment if the person is not in the room with the child.

“While it will plug the dyke, this is absolutely not a long-term solution.

“Families are not happy about it. They’re extremely bruised by what went on, and some of the kids are still affected. With all that’s gone on, an extra effort should be made to restore faith in the system.”

The news comes as Health Minister Stephen Donnelly confirmed that concerns about the Camhs system have been escalated to the Mental Health Commission.

Sinn Féin TD Mark Ward asked Mr Donnelly to clarify what concerns have been raised by the Mental Health Commission about Camhs. The independent agency is undertaking a review of Camhs.

Mr Ward said: “In response to a parliamentary question that I submitted to the minister for health asking that he provide an update on the Mental Health Commission’s review of Camhs, I am extremely troubled to find out that concerns have already been escalated by the Mental Health Commission to the HSE.”

Mr Donnelly responded: “In addition, the Mental Health Commission, which is an independent agency, is carrying out its own review of HSE Camhs. I understand that the commission has completed its review in five CHOs, with the review in a further CHO now under way. Reviews have yet to commence in three CHOs.

“I understand also from the HSE that where concerns have been escalated by the Commission to HSE Community Operations — Mental Health, the national office has taken immediate action to engage with the commission and relevant CHOs to clarify and resolve any concerns.”