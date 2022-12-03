Hundreds gather in Fermoy for rally in support of refugees and asylum seekers

'If you live here, you belong here. Fermoy is your home,' said one of the rally's organisers
People holding signs with messages of support for refugees and asylum seekers in Fermoy on Saturday. Picture: Ann Murphy

Sat, 03 Dec, 2022 - 13:10
Ann Murphy

Up to 300 people gathered in Fermoy this afternoon for a rally in support of refugees and asylum seekers.

It followed a protest on Wednesday night by dozens of people outside an accommodation centre in the town where 66 recently arrived international protection (IP) applicants are staying.

At today's rally, people of all ages gathered with banners and chanted: "Refugees welcome, asylum seekers welcome".

One of the organisers, Kate O'Connell, said: "If you live here, you belong here. Fermoy is your home."

She said "hate mongers" do not bring solutions to communities.

Picture: Ann Murphy

During the rally, a small number of people linked to Wednesday's protests attempted to engage with some of those attending the rally.

A number of gardaí were on duty at the gathering.

Immigrant Council warns refugee protests will drive wedges of division in communities

<p>Douglas Village Shopping Centre was put up for sale earlier this year. File picture </p>

