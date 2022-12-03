Hundreds gather in Fermoy for rally in support of refugees and asylum seekers

Up to 300 people gathered in Fermoy this afternoon for a rally in support of refugees and asylum seekers.
It followed a protest on Wednesday night by dozens of people outside an accommodation centre in the town where 66 recently arrived international protection (IP) applicants are staying.
The message at a solidarity rally in Fermoy, Co Cork today pic.twitter.com/8aN8mqzwBB— Ann Murphy (@CraftyReporter) December 3, 2022
At today's rally, people of all ages gathered with banners and chanted: "Refugees welcome, asylum seekers welcome".
One of the organisers, Kate O'Connell, said: "If you live here, you belong here. Fermoy is your home."
She said "hate mongers" do not bring solutions to communities.
During the rally, a small number of people linked to Wednesday's protests attempted to engage with some of those attending the rally.
A number of gardaí were on duty at the gathering.