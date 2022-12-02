Traffic disruption expected as Irish Water commences major works in Cork City centre

Almost 1km of aged and problematic water mains to be replaced in South Main St area
There will be traffic disruption on South Main St while works are carried out. Picture: Denis Minihane

Fri, 02 Dec, 2022 - 15:54
Eoin English

Irish Water has warned of disruption in the South Main St area of Cork city over the coming months as it replaces almost 1km of aged and problematic water mains. 

But it said the works will not take place during the busy Christmas period. 

And works along Wandesford Quay, Crosses Green, Probys Quay, Hanover Place and Hanover Street will be carried out in phases to minimise any disruption to businesses and residents.

The upgrades, which could take until next May to complete, are being carried out before planned urban renewal works in the area. 

The works will also involve laying new water service connections from the public water main in the road to customers’ property boundaries and connecting it to the customers’ water supply. 

Existing lead service connections on the public side will also be replaced as part of the work.

Irish Water said the old water mains in the area burst frequently and the works will provide a more reliable water supply, improve water quality and reduce the high levels of leakage.

Steven Blennerhassett of Irish Water's National Leakage Reduction Team said replacing these ageing water mains was another critical step in conserving a precious resource. 

"These old water mains were unreliable and had a history of bursting and with the replacement of nearly 1km of these cast-iron water mains, we aim to improve water quality and provide a more secure reliable water supply for Cork City," he said.

The works, which will be carried out on behalf of Irish Water and Cork City Council by Ward and Burke Construction, are due to start next week, and they are expected to be completed by the end of May 2023.

Traffic management will be in place during the scheme.

Place: CorkOrganisation: Irish Water
