Woman, 60s, dies following crash in Kerry

A woman in her 60s has been killed following a crash in Kerry this evening.
The single vehicle accident happened on the Rock Road in Killarney at approximately 5.40pm.
The woman was pronounced dead at the scene.
The road remains closed as gardaí examine the scene. Local diversions are in place.
Gardaí in Killarney are appealing for any witnesses to come forward, particularly those who may have camera/ dash-cam footage and were travelling near Rock Road between 5.15pm and 5.45pm.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Killarney Garda Station on 064 6671160, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any garda station.