Gardaí appeal for help in finding missing Cork teenager

Victor Costa has been missing from Charleville since Sunday, November 27.
Gardaí appeal for help in finding missing Cork teenager

Have you seen Victor Costa? Picture: An Garda Síochána

Wed, 30 Nov, 2022 - 16:46
Mairead Sheehy

Gardaí are appealing for help in locating a teenager missing from Co Cork. 

17-year-old boy Victor Costa has been missing from Charleville since Sunday, November 27.

He is described as being 5’ 9” in height, with a medium build, short brown hair and brown eyes.

Victor was last seen wearing a navy jumper, black tracksuit bottoms and a black cap.

He is known to frequent the Waterford City area.

Anyone with information on Victor’s whereabouts is asked to contact Mallow Garda Station on 022 31450, the Garda confidential line on 1800 666 111 or any garda station.

More in this section

Mental Health Commission drops court action against Cork psychiatric hospital Mental Health Commission drops court action against Cork psychiatric hospital
Gardaí investigate 'sustained assault' near Blarney that left man with significant injuries Gardaí investigate 'sustained assault' near Blarney that left man with significant injuries
Local Cork hero performs CPR to help save six-year-old's life Local Cork hero performs CPR to help save six-year-old's life
Gardaí appeal for help in finding missing Cork teenager

CEO of southern hospital group to step down after 50-year career in health service

READ NOW
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Latest

Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub
logo podcast

War of Independence Podcast

A special four-part series hosted by Mick Clifford

Available on
www.irishexaminer.com/podcasts

IE logo

Commemorating 100 years since the War of Independence
IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Execution Time: 0.222 s