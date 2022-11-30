Gardaí appeal for help in finding missing Cork teenager

Gardaí are appealing for help in locating a teenager missing from Co Cork.
17-year-old boy Victor Costa has been missing from Charleville since Sunday, November 27.
He is described as being 5’ 9” in height, with a medium build, short brown hair and brown eyes.
Victor was last seen wearing a navy jumper, black tracksuit bottoms and a black cap.
He is known to frequent the Waterford City area.
Anyone with information on Victor’s whereabouts is asked to contact Mallow Garda Station on 022 31450, the Garda confidential line on 1800 666 111 or any garda station.