CEO of southern hospital group to step down after 50-year career in health service

The chief executive officer of the South/South West Hospital Group (SSWHG) has paid tribute to health care staff for their work during the pandemic before he steps down from his position on Thursday after more than 50 years in the health service.

Gerry O’Dwyer thanked all staff in the 10 hospitals across the group for their commitment and support over the last eight years of his tenure as CEO.

He paid particular tribute to the hard work, dedication and professionalism of the management and staff at each of the hospitals, particularly during the Covid-19 pandemic and the cyberattack on the HSE when, he said, staff at all levels across the group worked long hours in extremely challenging circumstances.

The SSWHG comprises of Cork University Hospital, Cork University Maternity Hospital, University Hospital Waterford, University Hospital Kerry, Mercy University Hospital, South Tipperary General Hospital, South Infirmary Victoria University Hospital, Bantry General Hospital, Mallow General Hospital and Lourdes Orthopaedic Hospital Kilcreene.

Mr O'Dwyer also thanked the local community services and voluntary agencies that support the group. “They have been our greatest champions and have helped us overcome significant challenges,” he said.

He also highlighted the partnerships that the group has had with the wider HSE and with their academic partner, University College Cork (UCC), and thanked them for their support during his tenure.

“Leading our hospital group has been the greatest privilege of my 50 years working in the health services,” he said. “I am immensely proud of the work we do every day for the people of Munster and beyond who rely on our services for their healthcare needs.

“The group simply would not exist without the hard work and dedication of the management and staff at each of our 10 hospitals.

“I am constantly impressed and inspired by the dedication and professionalism of our clinical staff across all grades, whose work is consistently underpinned by all our invaluable administrative and support staff.

“The goal, as always, is to ensure enhanced continuity of care for all our patients. As I prepare to leave the health service and the group, I am confident that our current and future patients are in the best of hands.”