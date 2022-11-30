Six-storey extension plan shows Crawford's designs on long future

Cork's Crawford Art Gallery building is no stranger to change, after all, when it was built in 1724 as a Custom House, it overlooked a tidal dock in the marsh city core, at what’s now Emmet Place Plaza.

Now, as it approaches its 300th anniversary, and after two previous major interventions and additions (1880s and 1998-2000), it’s aiming for conservation, renewal, future proofing, new galleries and a modest-scale six-storey extension, topped with a gallery which will glow at night from its glazing.

Artist impression of Halfmoon Street. Picture: GA Niezgoda Print

Its red brick finish and limestone trim will complement the existing structures and pick up warm evening light.

There have been significant changes, growth and improvements every century to date at the Crawford, notes Mary McCarthy, Crawford Art Gallery’s director as a red-letter day arrives for its 21st-century investment, courtesy of the State’s National Development Plan.

Artist impression of a view from the gallery. Picture: GA Pedersen Print

It is finally going for planning permission for enlargement by up to 45%, adding 1,919 sq metres of new space to 3,641 sq metres of reconfigured and conserved space in the national cultural institute. It is a design by award-garlanded and internationally acclaimed Grafton Architects, with the multi-million-euro Cork cultural project being overseen by Grafton co-founder Yvonne Farrell.

Artist impression of the sculpture gallery. Picture: GA Niezgoda Print

Options looked at in the business plan included excavating, relocating some or all functions, moving storage off-site and other elements, but the decision was reached to concentrate on the central location, including keeping storage of the 3,000-item collection on site, reconfiguring, improving access and connectivity – and, now going upwards too, on a tight city centre site.

Artist impression of Crawford Art Gallery from Academy Street. Picture: GA Pedersen Print

The enlargement includes a 32-metre, six-storey structure with a single gallery on top which will also serve as a viewing eyrie or beacon, with red brick exterior, limited glazing and limestone to match the materials in the 18th- and 19th-century buildings, as well as reinstating the main entrance onto Emmet Place, as it was in its earliest Custom House days.

Artist impression of the gallery from Popes Quay. Picture: GA Pedersen Print

Culture Minister Catherine Martin said the move to planning application was “a major step forward in the redevelopment project" and as a once-in-a-generation investment for this important national cultural institution” while gallery director Mary McCarthy said the design team set out to ensure “the Crawford Art Gallery’s character is maintained, and that the building will be restored, renewed and extended, ensuring that it can thrive into the future".

Artist impression. Picture: GA Pedersen Print

"We are hugely appreciative of our audience’s feedback and loyalty," she added. The Crawford Gallery is architects’ Grafton first Irish national cultural institute project, noted Ms McCarthy, pointing to recent major Dublin projects they have undertaken at the new City Library at Parnell Square, the ESB Headquarters at Fitzwilliam Street and the redesign of Cork city centre’s old Victoria Hotel.

Artist impression of the courtyard. Picture: GA Pedersen Print

Yvonne Farrell said: “By carefully inserting a new top-lit ‘courtyard’ connecting into more of the existing beautiful rooms, expanding gallery space, creating purpose-built facilities for art storage and increasing and consolidating education facilities, this new redevelopment consolidates the historic and significant role that the Crawford plays in the cultural life of the city of Cork and beyond.”’