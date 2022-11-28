Cork man charged with assaulting woman in Dingle

A 31-year-old man has appeared before a sitting of Killarney District Court charged with assaulting a woman in Dingle at the weekend and driving a car without the consent of its female owner.

Blake Sheridan, 31, of Annesgrove, Carrigtwohill, Co Cork, is charged with the offences of taking the car at Green Street, Dingle, on Sunday, and assault causing harm at Flemingstown, Dingle.

He was refused bail and remanded in custody.

Garda James Fitzgerald of Dingle Garda Station said he had arrested and formally charged and cautioned Mr Sheridan at 5.40pm at Tralee Garda Station on Sunday.

The accused made no reply after caution. The State was objecting to bail.

There was no direction by the DPP, the court was told.

The Section 3 assault charge alleged cuts and bruises all over the woman's body, Garda Fitzgerald said.

The objection to bail was because of the nature of the offences. The accused was on bail at the time of the alleged offences, the garda said.

Bench warrants were issued for him previously, including four so far this year.

There was concern he would make contact with the injured party.

Cross-examined by solicitor Padraig O’Connell, Garda Fitzgerald agreed the pair were in Dingle for the weekend when an issue arose between them.

Addiction issues

He also agreed Mr Sheridan had addiction issues.

His client was booked into treatment centre Talbot Grove by appointment from Wednesday next, Mr O’Connell said. There was a seven-month wait for treatment, he said.

“He will be in self-imposed detention in Talbot Grove from Wednesday of this week,” the solicitor said.

He also said there was a background between the parties in terms of claim and counterclaim.

Judge David Waters said there was strong evidence Mr Sheridan had failed to turn up in court previously, in May, July and October, and he must refuse bail.

He remanded Mr Sheridan in custody to appear via video link on Wednesday at Tralee District Court. The judge also directed, on the request of the solicitor, that Mr Sheridan receive any necessary treatment while in custody.

Legal aid was granted.