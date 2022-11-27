Limerick's new 'long Covid' clinic already has a waiting list — and it hasn't even opened yet 

A new long Covid clinic in Limerick already has a waiting list of 24 patients despite not opening for first appointments until next month.

University Hospital Limerick has faced “significant challenges” in finding specialist staff to run the clinic, and recruitment is continuing even as the clinic prepares to open.

The dedicated long Covid clinic will join the network of facilities envisaged in the HSE’s interim model of care for the condition. That plan was published in September 2021.

The new clinic will be led by an infectious diseases consultant supported by a team of specialists, and will start by treating this group of 24 people.

“We are currently triaging these patients and will offer some appointments in December 2022 based on clinical need,” a spokesman said.

“It is anticipated this will be further developed during the first quarter of 2023 as more staff are recruited.”

In the meantime, some patients have been seen in the hospital’s general medicine and respiratory clinics.

“We recognise our duty of care to patients presenting with long Covid and post-acute Covid, and we have taken steps to ensure that appropriate healthcare is provided to these patients while the process of setting up the dedicated clinics continues,” the spokesman said.

All of the HSE’s planned eight long Covid clinics have faced problems in finding staff. Last month, the HSE’s lead for long Covid Siobhán Ní Bhriain told the Oireachtas health committee none of the clinics were fully staffed but many were operational.

In Limerick, the problem is particularly acute in terms of finding specialised therapists, although funding has been made available for these roles. New jobs for nurses and other specialists have also been funded.

“There are significant challenges in sourcing suitably-qualified health and social care professionals,” the spokesman said. These roles include physiotherapists and occupational therapists, who are vital to recovery.

Patients with post-acute Covid have experienced symptoms lasting up to three months after their initial infection with Covid-19, while those with long Covid have symptoms continuing for any length of time after that.

Patients have spoken publicly of symptoms lasting since they were infected in March or April of 2020. UHL will also host a dedicated post-acute Covid clinic, with a lead consultant identified for this clinic.

“We continue working to progress recruitment for the approved support posts, which are at various stages, with some key posts remaining to be filled,” the spokesman said of this clinic.

Patients with post-acute Covid are being treated through the respiratory outpatient department clinics at UHL. It is not yet known how many people in Ireland have or have had long Covid. The HSE is using international estimates that between 10% and 20% of people who had the virus develop long-term complications.