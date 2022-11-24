Limerick woman named Family Carer of the Year as Cara Darmody takes Young Munster title 

A Limerick woman has been named Family Carer of the Year, while a Tipperary girl has taken the Munster title for Young Carer of the Year.

Colette O’Shea from Lisnagry was given the top award at a national awards ceremony held in The Westin Hotel, Dublin, and hosted by broadcaster Miriam O’Callaghan.

Ms O’Shea cares for her husband Kieran who has motor neuron disease and frontal lobe dementia, as well as their son Luke, 11, who was diagnosed in 2018 with advanced Crohn’s disease.

Her aim for the future is to ensure her husband and son receive the best care possible while also raising her other two children, Haydn, 10, and Caoimhe, eight.

The Netwatch Family Carer of the Year Awards seek to recognise the work of more than 500,000 family carers across the country.

Four young carers were also honoured at the event, with Cara Darmody, 12, scooping the Munster title.

Ms Darmody, from Ardfinnan, Clonmel, helps care for her two brothers Neil, nine, and John, five, both of whom are severely autistic.

She has recently made national headlines for her advocacy work in calling for improved government support and services for families of children with additional needs and for her fundraising efforts.

Ms Darmody sat the Junior Cert maths exam in June to raise funds for therapy services for children with additional needs, and it was revealed earlier this month she scored a remarkable 97%.

She is now planning to sit the Leaving Cert maths exam next year to raise more funds for essential therapies with the support of Family Carers Ireland, AsIAm, Scoil Chormaic Special School in Cashel and Ardfinnan National School in Clonmel.

Miriam O'Callaghan with this year's Young Family Carers Andrew McEleney, 13, Cara Darmody, 12, Sarah Ann Buday, 13, and Hugh Hilliard, 17.

Hugh Hilliard, 17, from Clara, Co Offaly, is the Netwatch Leinster Young Carer of the Year, Sarah Ann Buday, 13, from Tuam, Co Galway, and Andrew McEleney, 13, from Clonmany, Co Donegal, took the Connacht and Ulster titles.

Speaking at the awards ceremony, Family Carers Ireland head of communications and policy Catherine Cox, said: “Although these awards highlight the remarkable dedication of a few, we’re really honouring all of Ireland’s family carers who go the extra mile every day in caring for their loved ones at home.

“Their stories are ones of love, kindness, empathy and selflessness. As a society, we must ensure that we listen to those stories, that we recognise the essential contribution made by family carers and that they are truly supported to care safely at home,” Ms Cox added.

“As a charity, we firmly believe that no one should have to care alone. We want family carers to know that they are not alone and that we are here to help them no matter where they find themselves on their caring journey.”

Netwatch Brand Ambassador Mick Galwey added: “Everyone nominated for this award has done something special, and is someone special, who goes above and beyond what is expected of them."