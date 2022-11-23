North Cork's bill for emergency accommodation for homeless people rises from €12k to €1.1m

The homeless crisis may not be as severe in rural North Cork as in the big cities but nevertheless the cost of providing emergency accommodation in the region has shot up — from €12,297 in 2015 to €1.13m so far this year.

The big increase in the cost associated with housing people in emergency accommodation such as hotels and B&Bs is being put down to more people being homeless for longer periods.

A report delivered to councillors who represent the North Cork area showed that as of October 1 this year there were 28 individuals and eight families classed as being homeless across the region.

This compared to 24 single people and four families at the same time last year.

The figure includes 20 men, 11 women, and 10 children.

John Paul O'Shea. said it was 'devastating' for the five single people and a family who have been homeless in North Cork for more than two years. File picture: Colm Lougheed

The report showed that five of the individuals and one family have been homeless for more than two years.

The figures were provided to Fine Gael councillor John Paul O’Shea by the council’s director of housing, Maurice Manning.

Mr O’Shea said it was “sad to see” there are five single people and a family that have been homeless for more than 24 months.

“That is devastating for these individuals and it’s sad as a member of this council to see they could not get a home during this period,” Mr O’Shea said.

“That said, as a council we are doing our best to accommodate these people,” he added. “I hope we will continue to do everything possible to make sure these people will get proper accommodation.”

Mr O’Shea said he was pleased to learn that the county council has appointed a new tenant sustainment officer for North Cork, who will take over the role at the end of this month.

“I’m confident this will help in the reduction of homelessness in our area,” Mr O’Shea said.

“It’s crucially important that we as a council do all within our power to ensure these individuals and families have an opportunity to find their forever homes as soon as possible.”

Mr Manning said that there is “no doubt” but that the numbers of homeless people is increasing, not just in North Cork but across the county.

“That is a concern,” Mr Manning said.

Cork County Council housing director Maurice Manning: 'There are a number of developments in the North Cork area over the coming months that may assist in alleviating that issue.' File picture: Brian Lougheed

“However, what this report does not reflect is the nature of that homelessness and each of the cases is different and has different requirements.

“In some cases, it isn’t as simple as just accommodation and housing.”

He said a key difficulty in relation to individual homeless people had been the lack of single bed units in the area.

“There are a number of developments in the North Cork area over the coming months that may assist in alleviating that issue,” the council’s director of housing added.