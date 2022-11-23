Cork trio's enduring idea — headstone QR codes paint picture of deceased's life

We normally use our phones to connect with the living but now we can use them in cemeteries to connect with our dearly departed.

Three young entrepreneurs have set up a business that can place QR codes — like barcodes for phones — on headstones which, once scanned by the phone's camera, will link straight to a specially created memorial webpage which tells the life story of the deceased in words, pictures and video.

The 'The Story Of' venture is the brainchild of pals Judie Russell, Luke Murphy and Danny O’Donovan, who met through UCC's Entrepreneurial Network.

Daniel Danzer Ahern's headstone has a QR code that tells his story.

Danny’s late grandfather, the well-known Cork boxer Daniel Danzer Ahern, who fought as Danzer Nagle under the nickname, The Irish Terror, in post-war London until about 1950, died in 1987. Now, his headstone has a QR code that tells his story.

Danny wanted to tell the story in a way that would attract the older people who might remember Danzer, and younger people who might never have heard of him.

They created a webpage, with pictures of Danzer down through the years, that includes a detailed record of his professional fights, and they hope to embed a similar QR code on a plaque which is being erected in Danzer’s honour by the Cork Ex-Boxers Association.

Ms Russell said families are limited by the amount of text they can put on a gravestone. But she said they will work with bereaved families to gather information, photos and videos about their deceased loved ones, and then use that rich archive to a create the special webpage.

Judie Russell, one of the founders of the The Story Of.

The QR codes can be engraved on headstones or attached to an urn, to a bench and even printed on remembrance cards.

“Around 60m people on this planet die each year and for the most part, their stories, advice and personalities die with them and capturing all of this would have a positive impact on different groups," she said.

Their basic package starts at €350 but the deluxe service costs €4,500.

For more information, see their website.