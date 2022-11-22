Junior Cert results disco in Cork cancelled

It’s understood that poor ticket sales were the main reason for the cancellation
Junior Cert results disco in Cork cancelled

Parents who bought tickets were informed via email on Sunday night that the disco would not be going ahead. Picture: Pexels

Tue, 22 Nov, 2022 - 16:44
Eoin English

What was billed as the biggest Junior Cert results night disco in Cork City has been cancelled.

Parents who bought tickets for the Mint alcohol-free teenage disco in City Hall this Wednesday night were informed by email late on Sunday night that the €35-a-head event has been cancelled.

The promoters, Limelight Promotions, said “due to circumstances beyond our control, we regret to advise you that this event is not going ahead as planned”.

They said refunds are being processed and will be credited back to peoples’ bank accounts within a few days, and they apologised for any inconvenience caused.

The company did not respond to phone calls or emails on Tuesday.

But it’s understood that poor ticket sales were the main reason for the cancellation.

Limelight runs some of the largest and best-organised alcohol-free teenage discos in Cork, at Curraheen Park greyhound stadium, and pre-pandemic, in Cork City Hall.

The events often feature appearances by reality TV stars, who can charge four-figure appearance fees.

Mint’s most recent event was a Halloween disco at the greyhound stadium on October 31.

Several years ago, the city hosted up to three large Junior Cert results nights discos. 

disco, Junior Certificate, Junior Certificate results, Cork City Hall, Cork City, Limelight Promotions
