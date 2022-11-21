Motorcyclist, 40s, killed in Tipperary collision

Gardaí are appealing for any witnesses to this collision to come forward.
The motorcyclist was pronounced dead, according to a Garda spokesperson, and his body has been removed to Tipperary University Hospital.

Mon, 21 Nov, 2022 - 17:40
Mairead Sheehy

A man in his 40s has been killed following a fatal road traffic collision in Co Tipperary this morning.

The collision involving a motorcycle and a lorry, occurred on the New Road, Lisronagh in Clonmel.

The motorcyclist was pronounced dead, according to a Garda spokesperson, and his body has been removed to Tipperary University Hospital.

"No other injuries have been reported at this time," it was added.

"The road is currently closed and the services of Forensic Collision Investigators have been requested. Local diversions are currently in place."

Gardaí are appealing for any witnesses to this collision to come forward, particularly those who may have camera/dash-cam footage and were travelling on New Road this morning.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Clonmel Garda Station on 052 617 7640, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.

