Operators of Marina Market to brief traders on planning decision, but future not at risk

The owners and operators of the Marina Market are expected to brief traders this morning on the implications of a contentious planning decision to refuse the retention and expansion of the popular docklands venue.

It is understood market management and council officials are in discussions after planners turned down an application to retain the market's change of use from a warehouse distribution depot to a market and food emporium.

However, despite the decision, it is understood the future of the venue is not at risk.

Former lord mayor of Cork City Mick Finn has said he will be asking planners to reconsider a decision to reject an application to extend Cork City’s Marina Market.

Planners have said infrastructure on Kennedy Quay is “insufficient for the existing and proposed use” and the new plans, if agreed to, would generate increased pedestrian, cyclist, and vehicle volumes on Kennedy Quay “over and above historical uses”.

CPR Properties Cork Limited had applied to retain the change of use from a warehouse distribution depot to a market and food emporium and for permission for the demolition of minor internal and external partitions.

It also wanted permission for the change of use from a vacant warehouse distribution depot space on the site to an events and function and gallery space.

Set up in September 2020, during the pandemic, the popular market is on the site of the former Southern Fruits Distribution Company Warehouse, Centre Park Rd and Kennedy Quay, Cork City.

Among those to raise concerns were the Doyle Shipping Group (DSG), which operates in the Cork Port area near the Marina Market.

They said they were so concerned about safety issues that it is now just “a matter of time” before someone gets hurt.

Commenting on the propect of the closure of the popular market, Mr Finn said: “This would be a shame.

"It’s a fantastic facility and very popular. I ran a youth festival event there in June and everyone was raving about the venue.

This needs a rethink, and I will be asking for it to be reconsidered.”

His fellow Cork City South Central councillor Dan Boyle said: “The grounds need to be examined. The hope would be that the decision might be reconsidered.”

In their November 15 decision, Cork City Council planners stated: “The proposed development is likely to endanger public safety by reason of traffic hazard and obstruction of road users and be detrimental to road safety.

“The proposed development is [also] located in an area where it is necessary to limit the risk of there being any serious danger to human health or the environment.”

They also stated: “The proposed development, due to its location, could — due to the risk of a major accident or if a major accident were to occur — lead to serious danger to human health or the environment.”

Permission was also sought for the change of use from a former pumping station to a coffee roasterie and for permission for the construction of a mezzanine to facilitate seating within the food emporium, the removal of nine car parking spaces to facilitate the provision of a parcel pickup depot.

Among other facilities the market was applying for was permission for the provision of 44 bike parking spaces, and a bike rental hub.