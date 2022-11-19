Application to extend Cork's Marina Market rejected by City Council

An application to extend Cork city’s Marina Market has been rejected by Cork City Council.

Planners have also rejected an application to retain its change of use from a warehouse distribution depot to a market and food emporium.

City officials say infrastructure in place on Kennedy Quay is “insufficient for the existing and proposed use”.

They say this is because the new plans, if agreed to, will generate increased pedestrian, cyclist and vehicle volumes on Kennedy Quay “over and above historical uses”.

In their November 15 decision, they also say: “It is considered that the proposed development is likely to endanger public safety by reason of traffic hazard and obstruction of road users and be detrimental to road safety.

“The proposed development is (also) located in an area where it is necessary to limit the risk of there being any serious danger to human health or the environment.”

They also say: “The proposed development, due to its location, could - due to the risk of a major accident or if a major accident were to occur - lead to serious danger to human health or the environment.”

CPR Properties Cork Limited had applied to retain the change of use from a warehouse distribution depot to a market and food emporium and for permission for the demolition of minor internal and external partitions.

They also wanted permission for the change of use from vacant warehouse distribution depot space on the site to an events and function and gallery space.

Permission was also sought for the change of use from a former pumping station to a coffee roasterie and for permission for the construction of a mezzanine to facilitate seating within the food emporium, the removal of nine car parking spaces to facilitate the provision of a parcel pickup depot.

Among other things they were applying for was permission for the provision of 44 bike parking spaces, and a bike rental hub.

Among those to raise concerns were the Doyle Shipping Group (DSG), which operates in the Cork Port area near the Marina Market.

In a submission, DSG Director Roger Hill said: “While DSG has no objection in principle against the proposed development, the application does not deal with the very significant operational issues and conflicts that currently arise on foot of this development.

Our primary concern in relation to the existing Marina market, for which retention is being sought, is for the safety of members of the public.

“The establishment of the Marina market has resulted in a large increase in members of the public including young families walking down along Kennedy Quay on a daily basis, especially at weekends.

“Unauthorized parking in working areas on the key side has also become an issue.”

He also said: “The establishment of the Marina market has resulted in Kennedy Quay being turned into a thoroughfare by the general public.

“This current situation is completely incompatible with DSG’s long established rights and uses in the area.

“If this situation is allowed to continue, it is only a matter of time before an accident occurs.”