Mallow courthouse to close for six months

Mallow courthouse will be closed for six months early next year, with sittings being moved to Fermoy and Cork City to facilitate a €1.2m refurbishment project.

The move has prompted complaints from TDs in the area, who claim the sittings should be facilitated in other venues in Mallow, rather than relocated such distances.

According to the Courts Service, district court sittings will take place in Fermoy, with circuit court sittings being held in Cork City.

The works are set to take place from spring, and will include rectifying water ingress issues throughout the building. Defective elements include pitched and flat roofs, windows, and parts of the exterior walls.

A Courts Service spokesman added: “The refurbishment will also include fire safety upgrades in line with modern building standards.”

He said that a public office and counter service for Mallow will be available in Fermoy courthouse, where there are also holding cells, consultation rooms, courtrooms, and an office “to facilitate full service”.

He added: “All counter queries and phone calls will be directed to Fermoy court office for the duration of the project. Domestic violence applications can be dealt with by telephone initially and applicants can bring detailed support information with them directly to the next scheduled court sitting.”

The Courts Service spokesman said that just three to four days each legal term are taken up with circuit court sittings in Mallow, and such sittings will take place in Anglesea Street courthouse in Cork City during the closure of the Mallow building.

Labour TD Seán Sherlock raised concerns in the Dáil last week about the relocation of court sittings to Cork City.

He said: “I am particularly concerned about the family courts and the seeking of specific orders. For instance, if a woman, and it is largely women, comes before the court to seek protection from it regarding a domestic or gender-based violence issue, that service will not be available at the most local level within the District Court.”

He asked Minister of State Niall Collins to intervene with Justice Minister Helen McEntee on the issue.

Mr Sherlock said: “The minister has put particular emphasis on combating gender-based violence and has acknowledged the 'stark', to use her word, domestic violence figures that exist in this country.

"If we remove the ability of people to get access to the courts at the most local level through district court sittings, and force them to travel further to seek justice and to interface with the administration of justice, that is a poor showing on the part of the Courts Service.

"I ask the Government to at least intervene to ensure that the district court sittings at Mallow will continue to be hosted there.”

Mr Sherlock added: “I contend it would have been very easy to provide alternative accommodation within the town of Mallow itself and not to have to send people further to Fermoy and Cork in respect of Circuit Court sittings.

"For instance, the Courts Service could have engaged with the local GAA club, which has ample facilities to be able to make provision for court sittings.”

Mr Collins said that “it would be proper for the Department of Justice to have the Courts Service confirm to the deputy in writing that the full level of service which is now available will be returning post the refurbishment period".