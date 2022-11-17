Almost 7km of bulbs twinkling as Cork City lights up for Christmas

Low wattage and low-key — that was the theme as Cork lit up for Christmas on Thursday evening.

Just days after City Hall confirmed it was pulling the plug on a large-scale public lighting-up ceremony amid crowd control concerns, it had operations crews up ladders on Wednesday night to flick the switches to turn on the festive lights several days earlier than planned, marking what for many is the start of the official count-down to Christmas on Leeside.

Almost 7km of energy-efficient LED Christmas lights are now twinkling along St Patrick’s Street, Oliver Plunkett St, Tuckey St, and Grand Parade.

More festive lights will be switched on at Opera Lane, Academy St, Paul St, French Church St and Carey’s Lane over the coming days. The council has also installed 60 glittering Christmas trees across the city centre, suburbs, towns and villages.

Lorraine O'Sullivan and Oisín Robinson at the switching-on of the Christmas lights in Cork on Thursday. Picture: Alison Miles /OSM

Work on the Christmas lighting has been under way since the start of the month, with six council staff members and a crew of 17 electricians installing more than 120,000 low-wattage energy-efficient LED lights on the streets and on the trees.

The much-loved crib will also be installed at the Lough in the coming weeks.

Meanwhile, GLOW, A Cork Christmas Celebration, organised by the council, will be staged in Bishop Lucey Park over four weekends in the run-up to Christmas, with the ferris wheel in place on Grand Parade.

Entry to GLOW is free and booking is required but walk-ups will be facilitated when possible.

GLOW will open from 4pm to 8pm on Friday, November 25, to Sunday, November 27, from December 2 to December 4, from December 9 to December 11 and from December 16 to December 18.

The ferris wheel will be in place on Grand Parade again this year. File picture: Darragh Kane

Lord Mayor of Cork Cllr Deirdre Forde said the council had worked hard to create some magical festive atmosphere in the city.

“Cork is a very special place at Christmas, with choral performances, the famous 30m ferris wheel and illuminations in Bishop Lucey Park.

I encourage everyone to explore the wonderful Christmas displays dotted around our great city and remember to support Cork businesses and shop locally this Christmas.”

Meanwhile, City Hall will host the 60th Lord Mayor’s Gala Christmas Concert on December 3, featuring Majella Cullagh, Karen Underwood and Ryan Morgan, with Cork Concert Orchestra conducted by Tom Crowley, Cór Cois Abhann, and The Montfort College of Performing Arts.

Tickets are available at ProMusica on Oliver Plunkett St or online.