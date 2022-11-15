Plug pulled on Cork's big festive lights switch-on ceremony

Council chief said event had become 'dangerous', with unknown numbers of people funnelled into a small space
Tue, 15 Nov, 2022 - 19:00
Eoin English

Christmas in Cork will be merry and bright but there will be no large-scale festive lights switch-on ceremony because of health and safety fears.

City council chief executive Ann Doherty has confirmed that the plug has been pulled on a large-scale public lighting-up event amid concerns about crowd control.

She was responding to a question from Labour councillor John Maher, who called on city officials to stage an official ceremony to kick off the festive season in style after the council confirmed last month the lights will be switched on from next week but didn’t give an exact date.

Ms Doherty said even if councillors demanded such an event, she could not deliver it at this late stage.

“We are obliged statutorily to advertise the holding of a public event,” she said.

“It has to go out to public consultation, we have to engage with other agencies like the HSE and fire, and in any case, I would be of the opinion that what is being asked for this year is not deliverable in the time available.” 

She said the festive lighting of Cork has evolved considerably since she took over as chief executive in 2014, when there was effectively no major ceremony to a point in recent years pre-Covid where tens of thousands of people stood on St Patrick’s Street to watch the big switch being flipped.

But she said: “It became an event that was dangerous — let's call a spade a spade — funnelling unknown numbers of people into a small space. We can have a wider conversation about 2023 and about what is the better way to approach it.” 

Mr Maher said if the city can manage St Patrick’s Day crowds it could surely do the same for Christmas.

“It’s a very good positive thing for the city — 50,000 people coming into Cork, every business would love that,” he said.

“I think it can be managed. We do need to be mindful of health and safety but this was a positive thing, It was free, open to all and showcased the city at the start of what is a great time.” 

But Ms Doherty said the St Patrick’s Day parade was a very different type of event, with crowds spread right across several city centre streets.

And she said councillors should bear in mind that it costs in the region of 250,000 to manage the St Patrick’s Day event.

Meanwhile, the Glow festival opens in Bishop Lucey Park on November 25, the 32m high ferris wheel will be on Grand Parade, and an indoor Christmas experience will be staged in City Hall’s Millennium Hall.

Against the backdrop of soaring energy costs, the council has confirmed the city's LED Christmas lights require 75% less energy than a traditional bulb.

But in an effort to further conserve energy, the front of City Hall will only be illuminated for one hour each night — from 8pm to 9pm — as opposed to the usual six hours. The city's bridge illumination programme will continue as usual.

