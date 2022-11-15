Council chiefs to recommend that An Bord Pleanála rejects Cork windfarm

Cork County Council bosses are to recommend to An Bord Pleanála that it refuses planning permission for a large windfarm near Ballyvourney because it is in an environmentally sensitive area.

The 14-turbine project at Gortnatrubbid, Ballyvourney, has been submitted directly to An Bord Pleanála because it is regarded as a strategic infrastructure development (SID).

Michael Lynch, the council’s director of planning, told a council meeting that the local authority has serious concerns about the impact such a development would have on the flora and fauna of the area. He said the ecology of the area needs protection because similar habitats are "pressurised and/or diminishing".

The site is 4.3km southwest of Ballyvourney village and 2km east of the county bounds with Kerry.

Mr Lynch said it is the view of the council’s planning department that allowing the project to proceed would lead to “the loss of a significant area of habitat”. The turbines would have a blade-to-tip height ranging from 179m to 185m and rotor diameters ranging from 149m to 155m.

The developers, Gortrahilly Wind Designated Activity Company, have sought 10-year planning permission and said that once built the turbines would be operational for around 35 years.

Mr Lynch said that if approved the project would lead to "ancillary forestry felling” to facilitate construction. Additionally, site offices would have to be built in the area along with internal roads, a 110kv substation, and a 110m high meteorological mast.

Construction of a temporary bridge over the River Sullane would also be required to facilitate construction works at the site.

Contrary to council plan

Mr Lynch said that the project is contrary to the council’s County Development Plan.

He said that if An Bord Pleanála gives the project the green light the county council believes that at maximum it should only allow permission for two of the 14 proposed turbines.

He said that if councillors want to add any observations, these could be submitted along with the council’s report, which must be received by An Bord Pleanála no later than November 27.

Fine Gael councillor Gerard Murphy told the meeting that he had been consistently in favour of windfarms providing much-needed renewable energy.

Mr Murphy said the EU may well decide to allow such areas of conservation to be used in the future to address the growing energy crisis resulting from the Russian invasion of Ukraine and climate change.

“It's my understanding that there are negotiations going on in Europe to look at restrictions [for such projects] on SACs [special areas of conservation]. We’re awaiting the outcome on them. But it's likely there will be substantial changes made to ecological issues. I accept ecology is important but there seems to be a view in European circles that energy is a crucial issue now and some sacrifices may have to be made,” said Mr Murphy.