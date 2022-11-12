Waterford developer makes application to build boutique hotel and dining complex

A well-known Waterford developer has made an application to the council seeking for construction of a seven-storey boutique hotel and dining complex near Dungarvan town centre.

The application by Michael Ryan involves two sites at Davitt’s Quay and at Richard A Walsh Street which are divided by a public roadway.

The 0.1acre site at Davitt’s Quay, adjacent to the council's civic offices, proposes to demolish an existing two-storey business complex and replace it with a seven-storey, 40-bed hotel along with ground floor reception area and lounge rooms.

The application seeks to build a ground floor internt café and a sixth floor restaurant & bar, with terrace seating and balconies.

The site formerly comprised of a greengrocer, internet cafe and office facilities.

The second section, directly across the road at Richard A Walsh Street comprises a 22acre site on which Mr Ryan plans to provide a 26-space car park, inclusive of two disabled parking bays, to serve the proposed hotel.

Mr Ryan also intends to build a new boundary wall and railings along Richard A Walsh Street, plus new vehicle access and new, separate pedestrian access from Davitt’s Quay.

The application is the latest in a series of applications by Mr Ryan to build a hotel in the Davitt's Quay area.

Earlier this year the developer, who owns the Al Eile Stud farm at Kilgobnet, sought permission to build a nine-storey, 66-bed hotel on the site of the former Glanbia office complex, known as Bridge House.

The council ruled that the development would be “excessively domineering” and that its scale, massing and height would constitute “gross over-development”.

That application was also criticised for not providing on-site parking.

Consultants for Mr Ryan have argued that a hotel would help to meet an enhanced demand generated by the Waterford greenway, amidst estimations of provision for only about 200 guests across seven accommodation establishments in Dungarvan, including its two hotels.

Mr Ryan subsequently appealed the council’s rejection to An Bord Pleanála (ABP) but subsequently withdrew the application on September 7.

In 2019, ABP rejected Mr Ryan's appeal against Waterford Council's refusal for permission for a to build a 10-storey apartment and leisure complex, including swimming pool, on the same Bridge House site.