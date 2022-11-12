Taoiseach opens new stroke unit at Cork University Hospital

A new stroke unit at Cork University Hospital (CUH) was officially opened today by Taoiseach Micheál Martin.

The new 24-hour service at CUH is expected to provide care for around 1,200 patients each year and will be available seven days a week.

One of two national stroke thrombectomy centres, it will provide highly specialist procedures for certain types of stroke, allowing clinicians to remove blood clots within the brain.

The CUH service, which will provide care for patients across Munster and the south of Ireland, will have a 31-bed unit with an improved therapy suite, and a new five-bed hyper-acute stroke bay and is expected to be the busiest inpatient stroke service in the country.

The unit will also have 24/7 consultant coverage as well as an outpatient service to follow up with patients after they are discharged.

Welcoming the opening of the new stroke unit at CUH, Micheál Martin said it will have a "significant impact" on the care which is provided to people from all over Munster.

“I am delighted to open this new state-of-the-art stroke unit at Cork University Hospital," he said.

"Newly refurbished units like these will greatly improve the overall patient experience, by offering best practice and specialised procedures for those who suffer from strokes.

"I would like to congratulate all the team here in CUH and at Group HQ in the development of this new stroke unit."

David Donegan, CEO of Cork University Hospital, added: “The development of the Stroke Unit in Cork University Hospital is exceptionally positive and will enable staff at CUH to provide the highest standard of care for our patients.”