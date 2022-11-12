Taoiseach opens new stroke unit at Cork University Hospital

The new 24 hour service at CUH is expected to provide care for around 1,200 patients each year and will be available seven days a week.
Taoiseach opens new stroke unit at Cork University Hospital

The new 24-hour service at CUH is expected to provide care for around 1,200 patients each year and will be available seven days a week. Picture: Dan Linehan

Sat, 12 Nov, 2022 - 12:24
Greg Murphy

A new stroke unit at Cork University Hospital (CUH) was officially opened today by Taoiseach Micheál Martin.

The new 24-hour service at CUH is expected to provide care for around 1,200 patients each year and will be available seven days a week.

One of two national stroke thrombectomy centres, it will provide highly specialist procedures for certain types of stroke, allowing clinicians to remove blood clots within the brain.

The CUH service, which will provide care for patients across Munster and the south of Ireland, will have a 31-bed unit with an improved therapy suite, and a new five-bed hyper-acute stroke bay and is expected to be the busiest inpatient stroke service in the country.

The unit will also have 24/7 consultant coverage as well as an outpatient service to follow up with patients after they are discharged.

Welcoming the opening of the new stroke unit at CUH, Micheál Martin said it will have a "significant impact" on the care which is provided to people from all over Munster.

“I am delighted to open this new state-of-the-art stroke unit at Cork University Hospital," he said.

"Newly refurbished units like these will greatly improve the overall patient experience, by offering best practice and specialised procedures for those who suffer from strokes.

"I would like to congratulate all the team here in CUH and at Group HQ in the development of this new stroke unit."

David Donegan, CEO of Cork University Hospital, added: “The development of the Stroke Unit in Cork University Hospital is exceptionally positive and will enable staff at CUH to provide the highest standard of care for our patients.”

Read More

Gardaí appeal for witnesses after armed robbery in Cork city

More in this section

Gardaí appeal for help in finding missing Kerry woman Gardaí appeal for help in finding missing Kerry woman
Cork school to press ahead with co-ed plans after 'significant opposition' halts merger Cork school to press ahead with co-ed plans after 'significant opposition' halts merger
Council issues warning as traffic in Cork City returns to pre-pandemic levels Council issues warning as traffic in Cork City returns to pre-pandemic levels
<p>Gardaí are asking for anyone with information of the incident to come forward</p>

Gardaí appeal for witnesses after armed robbery in Cork city

READ NOW
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.

Latest

Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.
logo podcast

War of Independence Podcast

A special four-part series hosted by Mick Clifford

Available on
www.irishexaminer.com/podcasts

IE logo

Commemorating 100 years since the War of Independence
IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Execution Time: 0.228 s