Gardaí appeal for witnesses after armed robbery in Cork city

Gardaí in Cork are appealing for witnesses after a man, armed with a knife, robbed a business, and threatened staff and customers.
The incident happened on Friday afternoon shortly before 2pm on the South Douglas Road.
The man entered the premises with the weapon and demanded money. During the robbery, he held a customer and knifepoint and threatened staff as well.
The man fled the scene with a substantial amount of money, however, no one was injured during the robbery.
Gardaí are asking for anyone who was in the area between 1.30pm and 2.30pm and who may have witnessed or has video/dash cam footage of the incident to come forward.
They are asked to contact Anglesea Street Garda Station at (021) 452 2000, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.