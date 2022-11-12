Gardaí appeal for witnesses after armed robbery in Cork city

The incident happened on Friday afternoon shortly before 2pm on the South Douglas Road.
Gardaí appeal for witnesses after armed robbery in Cork city

Gardaí are asking for anyone with information of the incident to come forward

Sat, 12 Nov, 2022 - 09:30
Greg Murphy

Gardaí in Cork are appealing for witnesses after a man, armed with a knife, robbed a business, and threatened staff and customers.

The incident happened on Friday afternoon shortly before 2pm on the South Douglas Road.

The man entered the premises with the weapon and demanded money. During the robbery, he held a customer and knifepoint and threatened staff as well.

The man fled the scene with a substantial amount of money, however, no one was injured during the robbery.

Gardaí are asking for anyone who was in the area between 1.30pm and 2.30pm and who may have witnessed or has video/dash cam footage of the incident to come forward.

They are asked to contact Anglesea Street Garda Station at (021) 452 2000, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.

More in this section

Cork school to press ahead with co-ed plans after 'significant opposition' halts merger Cork school to press ahead with co-ed plans after 'significant opposition' halts merger
Council issues warning as traffic in Cork City returns to pre-pandemic levels Council issues warning as traffic in Cork City returns to pre-pandemic levels
Munster v South Africa Select XV Public transport after historic Munster game 'a shambles' as fans left stranded 
Gardaí appeal for witnesses after armed robbery in Cork city

Gardaí appeal for help in finding missing Kerry woman

READ NOW
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.

Latest

Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.
logo podcast

War of Independence Podcast

A special four-part series hosted by Mick Clifford

Available on
www.irishexaminer.com/podcasts

IE logo

Commemorating 100 years since the War of Independence
IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Execution Time: 0.25 s