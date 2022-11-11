Council issues warning as traffic in Cork City returns to pre-pandemic levels

The council has warned that as the population in the city increases and economic activity also rises the traffic volume will continue to grow.
People are being encouraged to avail of public transport in a bid to reduce the number of vehicles on the roads. Picture: Larry Cummins

Fri, 11 Nov, 2022 - 13:45
Michelle McGlynn

Traffic across Cork City has returned to pre-Covid levels on a midweek day with the council saying traffic volumes have increased in recent weeks.

This rise is likely down to many workers returning to the office and college-related commuting.

"The existing city street network does not have further capacity to accommodate increasing private car usage," it said.

People are being encouraged to avail of public transport in a bid to reduce the number of vehicles on the roads.

The rapid delivery of schemes such as the MacCurtain Street Public Transport Improvement Scheme is in order to be able to offer people a viable and efficient bus service for people, the council said.

It also said that coupled with improving public transport options, there is a need for continuing development of new cycling and walking infrastructure across the city.

Achieving these objectives will encourage a public shift towards more sustainable modes of transport and move away from reliance on private car usage, Cork City Council said.

