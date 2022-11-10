Cork basketball player launches campaign to prolong brother's life in cancer battle 

A Cork basketball player has launched a fundraising campaign to assist in paying for urgent treatment to extend his brother's life — two years after their father died from the same disease.

Garreth Blount Jr, whose brother Jordan plays for Neptune, was first diagnosed with advanced oesophageal cancer in early 2022, while working as a teacher and basketball coach in Spain.

He immediately underwent chemotherapy, before returning to Ireland in the summer for surgery.

Given that Garreth is only 22 years old, his medical team was hopeful that the surgery to remove the carcinoma from his oesophageal gastro junction would be curative, and the hope was for a good prognosis.

However, after almost three months, Garreth’s latest scan revealed the cancer has reappeared in his abdomen, pelvic area, and the lining of his lungs.

This prognosis has left Garreth terminally ill and without the option of surgery, diminishing his life expectancy to just three to four months without immediate treatment.

Garreth Blount Jr and his late father Gary, who passed away two years ago.

It is hoped that urgent chemotherapy, paired with immunotherapy, will prolong his life by one year.

The immunotherapy treatment that Garreth needs comes at a price, which is €7,000 per dose and is not currently funded by the Government. He needs 12 doses, potentially bringing his treatment bill for that alone to €84,000.

Jordan has set up a GoFundMe page with a €100,000 goal. The basketball community has rallied together and so far, more than €95,000 has been raised.

Speaking about his brother’s illness, Jordan said: "It is almost two years to the day that we lost our father Gary to this disease. For our dad, there was little that could be done, and the disease took him fast, which is a loss that our family are still dealing with.

Time is against us, and we need to raise funds as soon as possible so that Garreth can begin treatment and have some quality of life with what time he has left.

"This treatment could extend his three- to four-month life expectancy to a year or even past a year. We don’t know when or if Government funding might come, so it is with a heavy heart that I am setting up this fundraiser and asking for help to access potentially lifesaving treatment for my brother.”

“His diagnosis came as a huge blow for us all. Garreth has leaned on me a lot throughout this journey. I’m often the one who gets sent for and I have to speak for him at doctor's appointments. We are extremely close.”

Garreth Blount Jr with his brother Jordan, who has launched a fundraising campaign to help pay for treatment. Picture: Cork County Basketball Board

Jordan said he is ‘astonished’ by the support shown on the fundraiser so far, admitting he felt apprehensive about the idea at first.

“The support shown by the basketball and overall Cork community has been unbelievable. Going public with the GoFundMe page was a huge risk, and we were worried it wouldn’t take off, but we are so glad we went for it,” Jordan said.

Writing on the fundraising page, Jordan added: "I lost my best friend, my father, only 2 years ago and I am not ready to lose my little brother. The whole idea of this GoFundMe is to prolong his life as long as possible and if we can get one more day than what’s been given, our goal has been achieved."

To donate or for further information on Garreth’s battle with advanced oesophageal cancer and the medical care he needs, see GoFundMe.com