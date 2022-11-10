Amalgamation of Cork City secondary schools called off following 'considerable opposition'

The proposed merger of St. Vincent's Secondary School and North Presentation Secondary School, on the north side of Cork city from next September has been called off
It was proposed that the new school would become co-educational, and based at the existing site of the North Presentation school in Faranree (pictured). 

Thu, 10 Nov, 2022 - 15:59
Jess Casey Education Correspondent

The planned amalgamation of two Cork City secondary schools has been called off following “considerable opposition”.

The proposed merger of St. Vincent's Secondary School and North Presentation Secondary School, on the north side of Cork city from next September has been called off, the schools’ trustees confirmed in a statement on the St Vincent's website this Thursday.

It follows calls from Taoiseach Micheál Martin, local TDs, parents and students to rethink the move, which had proposed the new school would become co-educational, and based at the existing site of the North Presentation school in Faranree. 

However, parents had strongly objected to the plans, with students from St Vincent’s telling the Irish Examiner they had been left "heartbroken" and "completely blindsided” by the move to merge their school. 

St Vincent’s will now remain an all-girls school at its present site, the Religious Sisters of Charity confirmed this Thursday.

It wanted to acknowledge “with regret the potential impact this decision will have for the North Presentation Secondary School.” 

In light of significant opposition and "without the full cooperation of the board, staff and parents, we now believe there is little hope of successful amalgamation." 

“Because of this, we have decided that we have no option but to withdraw from the process.” 

St Vincent’s has a very well-deserved reputation in terms of academic excellence, the statement added. 

“We believe that this is a lost opportunity for St Vincent’s to be part of the development of a broad, inclusive and modern post-primary facility in the North Cork City area.” 

The trustees went on to thank those who took part in the year-long consultation about the future of Catholic education provision in the area.

“We particularly wish to thank the board staff and parents for the commitment to St Vincent's and we wish them well into the future.”

