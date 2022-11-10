Munster v South Africa at Páirc Uí Chaoimh is going to be 'massive'

Gardaí have issued advice to the capacity crowd of 41,400 fans attending the match
Munster v South Africa at Páirc Uí Chaoimh is going to be 'massive'

The sell-out event marks the first-ever rugby match at Páirc Uí Chaoimh and it will be held in front of the biggest-ever crowd for a rugby game in the province, with 41,400 fans set to take to the stadium. Picture: Larry Cummins

Thu, 10 Nov, 2022 - 02:00
Rebecca Laffan

Munster and South Africa rugby fans will arrive at the home of Cork GAA on Thursday night for a history-making and sellout encounter. 

The sell-out event marks the first-ever rugby match at Páirc Uí Chaoimh and it will be held in front of the biggest-ever crowd for a rugby game in the province, with 41,400 fans set to take to the stadium.

Sana Govender, rugby development officer for Munster Rugby at Munster Technological University, said that as a South African who has lived in Ireland for more than 20 years, the event is “massive”.

“There’s a huge buzz around it, to be able to go to an event of this size is great for the supporters and of course for the Munster team,” said Mr Govender.

“It’s a historic day and hopefully it paves the way for more matches of this size in Cork. 

"I’ve been a Munster supporter for years, but to see my home country play on my doorstep is always going to be special.” 

Munster has never beaten the South Africans, the only major touring side yet to fall to the men in red, whose most recent visit was 52 years ago.

Advice for fans

Gardaí have issued advice to fans attending the match, urging the use of public or shared transport where possible to prevent traffic congestion.

The 202 bus from Merchant's Quay will leave every 20 minutes to Ballintemple, while city centre car parks will remain open.

The stadium can be accessed by a 15-minute walk from the city centre via Centre Park Rd and Monahan Rd.

The stadium can also be accessed via a 10-minute walk from Boreenmanna Rd via, Churchyard Lane and onto Maryville.

Fans are asked to avoid blocking entrances to housing estates, businesses, and parks, as well as parking on footpaths, disability spaces, or bus stops.

From 2pm the following parts of Monahan Road and Maryville will be closed:

  • Ardfoyle at junction with Blackrock Road.
  • Park Avenue at junction with Blackrock Road.
  • Maryville at junction with Blackrock Road.
  • Monahan Road at junction with Link Road (Marque Road).

From 5pm the following will be closed:

  • Churchyard Lane at junction with Boreenmanna Rd (access for residents only). 
  • Churchyard Lane at junction with Blackrock Rd (access for residents only). 
  • Crab Lane at junction with Boreenmanna Rd (access for residents only). 
  • Crab Lane at junction with Blackrock Rd (access for residents only).
  • Centre Park Rd and Monahan Rd at junction with Victoria Rd.

“Following the game, we would ask that everyone follows the direction of gardaí and stewards,” said a garda spokesperson.

“The attendance is expected to be in the region of 41,500 so we would ask for everyone to have patience when leaving the stadium and its environs.”

Read More

Munster v South Africa: The history behind the fixture

More in this section

Cork and Limerick hospitals apologise to patients for A&E delays Cork and Limerick hospitals apologise to patients for A&E delays
Taoiseach calls for 'full and comprehensive consultation' over Cork schoolsamalgamation plan Taoiseach calls for 'full and comprehensive consultation' over Cork schoolsamalgamation plan
Irish Water ordered to carry out clean-up of sludge released into river in North Cork Irish Water ordered to carry out clean-up of sludge released into river in North Cork
#Munster RugbyRugbySportPlace: Páirc Uí ChaoimhPlace: CorkPerson: Sana GovenderOrganisation: Munster Rugby
<p>Artists impressions of the proposed redevelopment of the Waterford North Quays.</p>

No 'sweetheart deals' for developers to complete Waterford North Quays project

READ NOW
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.

Latest

Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.
logo podcast

War of Independence Podcast

A special four-part series hosted by Mick Clifford

Available on
www.irishexaminer.com/podcasts

IE logo

Commemorating 100 years since the War of Independence
IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Execution Time: 0.228 s