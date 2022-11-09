Bus Éireann raises capacity of Cork to Kinsale service after complaints

Bus Éireann has increased passenger capacity by 50% on its Kinsale to Cork city route following a raft of public complaints about the service.

The company told the Irish Examiner that the passenger capacity increase on each trip will be achieved through the introduction of double-deck coaches to the route from this week.

“Some services are expected to be operated by single-deck buses as the double decks phase in,” a spokesperson said.

The move follows a public meeting in Kinsale on Monday which was called to discuss problems with the 226 service between Kinsale and Kent railway station in the city centre, and to demand improvements.

It heard complaints that capacity issues on the route have left passengers stranded by full or overbooked buses, that some timetabled buses have not shown up at all, and that buses don’t seem to stop in Belgooly or Riverstick anymore.

The key demands were for a full double-decker service to operate on the route every half hour, for the re-instatement of the 226a service, and for the installation of covered shelters at all stops.

In a statement, Bus Éireann said it operates the 226 public service obligation (PSO) route as part of its direct award contract with the National Transport Authority (NTA).

It said this contract sets out the level of service Bus Éireann provides, including the route, schedule, frequency, fleet, fares, and the provision of bus shelters, which are all determined by the NTA.

“Since the beginning of September, this route has seen a very significant growth in usage,” it said. “We are also experiencing increased demand in other parts of the country and our passenger numbers nationally are some 15% higher than they were pre-pandemic.

“This is particularly focused in the morning and evening peak times and has resulted in certain departures at peak times operating full on significant parts of route 226.

“We are very conscious of the impact on customers, and we have been working closely with the NTA to address this."

But Fine Gael Senator Tim Lombard criticised the NTA in the Seanad on Wednesday for its level of engagement with political representatives for the area.