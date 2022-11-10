Second phase of Cork's Marina Park revamp set to start next year

Cork City Council is moving closer to the final steps in the regeneration of a key area of the Docklands, with phase 2 of the landmark Marina Park masterplan.

It is seeking to prepare a full business case for the second phase of the 32-hectare project which, when complete, will comprise more than 20% of the Docklands project by area.

Located to the east of Páirc Uí Chaoimh, this section of land will see the creation of an “eco-park”, providing amenities and protecting the natural heritage and biodiversity of the area.

The Cork Docklands project has been allocated over €350m under the Urban Regeneration and Development Fund, and phase 2 of the Marina Park development would be the first project to be delivered under this funding.

It will incorporate the first phase, the Marina Promenade, the Passage Railway Greenway Improvement Scheme, Blackrock Village, and the wider Docklands.

“It will be the largest amenity development within the Cork Docklands and will be a key economic driver and catalyst to regenerate the area,” the masterplan says.

Nature zone

This part of the project will extend from the Atlantic Pond to Church Avenue, and include the “nature” zone of the park, accommodating picnic areas, boating facilities, adventure play areas and several architectural heritage sites, including the castle ruins of Barrington's Folly.

Architects commissioned by the council said: “Further, there are several structures of historic significance including the slipway, boat house, old quay wall, and boundary walls.

“These reflect the historical development and use of the area, they are all to be retained, conserved, and made accessible as part of the proposed masterplan for the park and be a key identity of the new park.”

Pending the completion of the business case, it is hoped phase 2 of Marina Park will begin work before the middle of next year and be completed in the third quarter of 2024.

The council documents said: “The success of Cork Docklands is dependent on the strength of placemaking. Marina Park phases 1 and 2 are flagship elements of the Docklands placemaking strategy. This will make the area more attractive to live and thereby more attractive to invest in.”

The Cork Docklands is Ireland’s largest regeneration project, with more than 146 hectares set to be developed over the next 20 years. The blueprint for the area envisages a population of 25,000, a workforce of about 30,000, and a student population of 3,700.