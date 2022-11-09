Dáil hears calls to block amalgamation of Cork city schools

The planned amalgamation of secondary schools on the North side of Cork city should be paused due to very poor communication with parents and students.

That’s according to all four TDs from Cork North Central who have put on a united front in opposition of the planned amalgamation of St Vincent’s Secondary School and the North Presentation Secondary School.

The location of the new school will be the existing site of the North Presentation school in Faranree, with the school itself becoming co-educational from next September.

However, parents have strongly objected to the plans, with students from St Vincent’s telling the Irish Examiner they have been left "heartbroken" and "completely blindsided” by the planned move.

Now, each of the four TDs from Cork North Central have called on Norma Foley, the Minister for Education, to pause the amalgamation. Speaking in the Dáil, Fianna Fáil TD Pádraig O'Sullivan called on the minister to engage with the trustees and patrons of both schools.

“To say the communication has been poor is an understatement. To say that a consultation process has been undertaken, at least an adequate one, is misleading.

This decision has been foisted upon people late in the day, denying students of enrollment options elsewhere, evicting students of the four ASD classes, the LIR hub, from a building where they are immersed in a whole-school experience to a prefab in a car park potentially.

There was one Zoom meeting for parents about the move, he added.

Fine Gael TD Colm Burke said there had been “very poor” communication with the parents, particularly in St Vincent’s, and with the parents of children who have additional needs. “I think the whole amalgamation should be paused.”

Mr Burke added that he had written to the trustees of the school this week, who advised him they intend to engage with the board of management of the school and the teachers by the end of this week.

Solidarity TD Mick Barry also called for the amalgamation to be paused. “Major decisions should not be made without the consent of parents, teachers and students. Not only is there no consent in this case there is, in fact, strong and active opposition.

“It's clear to me the opposition to these proposals is only going to grow from here. Minister, you must at the very least, at the very least. Pause the process here. Think again.”

Sinn Féin TD Thomas Gould called on the minister to reverse the decision to close St Vincent’s. “St Vincent’s is a public school, funded publicly and the buck stops with you. This proposal is having a very negative and upsetting effect on many students.”

Norma Foley said the decision-making authority for any amalgamation or change of status is the patron of the school. “Where a school is considering an amalgamation they should consult with their students, parents, staff and broader communities.”

Ailish Hickey (left) and Laila Abdelnapy at a Save St Vincent's secondary school rally at the South Mall in Cork city recently. Students from St Vincent’s have told the Irish Examiner they have been left "heartbroken" and "completely blindsided” by the planned move. Picture: Denis Boyle

Information provided to the Department of Education by the patrons indicates that there was a thorough local consultation process undertaken between March of 2021 and February of 2022, she added.

“The department has been informed that there are ongoing discussions between the two school patrons who will in fact be meeting again with their respective schools on Thursday in relation to the matters raised.

“I am conscious though that very recently, specific concerns have been raised by the school communities,” she said, adding that it is “hugely important” everyone in the school community has an opportunity to express their thoughts on the process.