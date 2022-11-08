Cork coastline mapping project to identify areas susceptible to coastal erosion

The coast of Cork is to be mapped for coastal erosion in a joint project between Cork County Council and the UCC-based climate research centre, MaREI.

The three-and-a-half-year initiative will see UCC researchers at the Science Foundation Ireland-funded centre conduct a detailed review of the 1,199km Cork coast to assess areas that are vulnerable to coastal erosion and inform the future planning of coastal management.

UCC School of Engineering Senior Lecturer, Dr Jimmy Murphy, said the joint project is a sign that local authorities are becoming more proactive in terms of managing coastal erosion and addressing future challenges due to climate change.

“Its outcomes will provide a quantification of the magnitudes of erosion and a means to prioritise work to the most vulnerable locations,” he said. “We hope that the approaches adopted can be rolled out nationwide and so provide more uniformity in how Ireland manages its coastline.”

A monitoring and modelling programme will also be developed to help researchers get a greater understanding of the coastline behaviour. This information could, in turn, help inform the nature of any engineering work that might need to be carried out.

Cork County Council chief executive Tim Lucey said: “Cork County Council will provide funding assistance for the project team to develop predictive models for the prioritisation of coastal monitoring sites.

“The project will also include coastal monitoring of select sites which will document coastal change over time and provide a valid predictive model.”

UCC president, Professor John O’Halloran said: “It is imperative that universities work together with local authorities, business and communities on the subject of climate change.

“We will bring our research expertise to work together with Cork County Council on this partnership to help safeguard our beautiful coastline.”

UCC’s Head of the College of Science, Engineering and Food Science, Professor Sarah Culloty described the partnership as “of fundamental importance in the battle against coastal erosion”.

The research project team will liaise with the Office of Public Works, the Climate Action Regional Office, the Geological Survey of Ireland and other lead agencies to build on existing studies and collaborate with related projects currently underway.