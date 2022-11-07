Six gardaí who lost their lives on duty in Cork city to be honoured

The six gardaí who lost their lives while on duty in Cork city are being honoured this week.

The six have been listed in a roll of honour in a booklet launched at Anglesea Street garda station on Monday to mark the 100th anniversary of the arrival of the first gardaí in Cork on November 9, 1922.

On Wednesday, a plaque will be unveiled in honour of the men at Anglesea Street station at the end of a commemorative parade in Cork city.

The most recent to lose their lives were Garda James Brendan McIntyre and Garda George Rice, who died on Sunday, April 22, 2001.

Garda James Brendan McIntyre Photo: Garda.ie

The two gardaí died when their patrol car was involved in a collision on the North Ring Road.

Garda George Brendan Rice. Photo: Garda.ie

On January 7, 1973, Garda James Doody was also killed in a traffic collision. He was travelling in a patrol car which was responding to an incident, when the car was involved in a collision with another vehicle at the junction of Glasheen Road and Wilton Road.

Garda James Doody. Photo: Garda.ie

On January 3, 1940, Detective Garda John Roche was killed during an incident on Patrick Street.

He and his colleagues approached a man they wanted to question about criminal activities and the man shot Detective Garda Roche with a revolver. He died some time after the shooting.

Detective Garda John Roche. Photo: Garda.ie

Seven years earlier, on January 8, 1933, Garda Eugene McCarthy, went to the aid of a man who had fallen into the River Lee along George’s Quay. He managed to rescue the man but accidentally drowned himself.

Garda Eugene McCarthy. Photo: Garda.ie

The first garda to die on duty in Cork was Sergeant James Fitzsimons. On November 14, 1926, a string of attacks were carried out on 12 Garda Stations across the country, including St Luke’s in Cork city.

During the Cork incident, a group of armed men attacked the station and were confronted by Sgt Fitzsimons. He was shot dead in the hallway of the station.

Sergeant James Fitzsimons. Photo: Garda.ie

At 4.40pm, a plaque will be unveiled at the entrance to the garda station in memory of the six Garda members who lost their lives in the line of duty in Cork City, which was formerly known as the East Riding Division.

The men were among 89 gardaí across the country who have lost their lives on duty in the past 100 years. Relatives of the men who died in Cork have been invited to attend the ceremonies on Wednesday.