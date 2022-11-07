Six gardaí who lost their lives on duty in Cork city to be honoured

The first garda to die on duty in Cork was shot dead in the hallway of St Luke’s garda station in 1926
Six gardaí who lost their lives on duty in Cork city to be honoured

The launch of the Centenary Celebration Cork City Garda Division souvenir booklet marking the arrival of the Civic Guard, later called the Garda Síochána, in 1922 at Anglesea Street garda station today. Pictured (from left) Insp. James Hallahan, chair, Cork City Centenary committee; Sgt Mick O'Connell, Sgt Selena O'Keeffe, Sgt Dave Haughney and Supt. John Deasy. Picture: Denis Minihane.

Mon, 07 Nov, 2022 - 16:46
Ann Murphy

The six gardaí who lost their lives while on duty in Cork city are being honoured this week.

The six have been listed in a roll of honour in a booklet launched at Anglesea Street garda station on Monday to mark the 100th anniversary of the arrival of the first gardaí in Cork on November 9, 1922.

On Wednesday, a plaque will be unveiled in honour of the men at Anglesea Street station at the end of a commemorative parade in Cork city.

The most recent to lose their lives were Garda James Brendan McIntyre and Garda George Rice, who died on Sunday, April 22, 2001. 

Garda James Brendan McIntyre Photo: Garda.ie
Garda James Brendan McIntyre Photo: Garda.ie

The two gardaí died when their patrol car was involved in a collision on the North Ring Road.

Garda George Brendan Rice. Photo: Garda.ie
Garda George Brendan Rice. Photo: Garda.ie

On January 7, 1973, Garda James Doody was also killed in a traffic collision. He was travelling in a patrol car which was responding to an incident, when the car was involved in a collision with another vehicle at the junction of Glasheen Road and Wilton Road.

Garda James Doody. Photo: Garda.ie
Garda James Doody. Photo: Garda.ie

On January 3, 1940, Detective Garda John Roche was killed during an incident on Patrick Street.

He and his colleagues approached a man they wanted to question about criminal activities and the man shot Detective Garda Roche with a revolver. He died some time after the shooting.

Detective Garda John Roche. Photo: Garda.ie 
Detective Garda John Roche. Photo: Garda.ie 

Seven years earlier, on January 8, 1933, Garda Eugene McCarthy, went to the aid of a man who had fallen into the River Lee along George’s Quay. He managed to rescue the man but accidentally drowned himself.

Garda Eugene McCarthy. Photo: Garda.ie
Garda Eugene McCarthy. Photo: Garda.ie

The first garda to die on duty in Cork was Sergeant James Fitzsimons. On November 14, 1926, a string of attacks were carried out on 12 Garda Stations across the country, including St Luke’s in Cork city. 

During the Cork incident, a group of armed men attacked the station and were confronted by Sgt Fitzsimons. He was shot dead in the hallway of the station.

Sergeant James Fitzsimons. Photo: Garda.ie
Sergeant James Fitzsimons. Photo: Garda.ie

At 4.40pm, a plaque will be unveiled at the entrance to the garda station in memory of the six Garda members who lost their lives in the line of duty in Cork City, which was formerly known as the East Riding Division. 

The men were among 89 gardaí across the country who have lost their lives on duty in the past 100 years. Relatives of the men who died in Cork have been invited to attend the ceremonies on Wednesday.

Read More

Flooding seen in Cork City as 'extreme caution' urged

More in this section

'Christmas comes early for Macroom' as bypass set to open  'Christmas comes early for Macroom' as bypass set to open 
Flooding seen in Cork City as 'extreme caution' urged Flooding seen in Cork City as 'extreme caution' urged
West Cork islands 'at risk of the loss of entire communities' due to housing crisis West Cork islands 'at risk of the loss of entire communities' due to housing crisis
GardaiPlace: Cork
Six gardaí who lost their lives on duty in Cork city to be honoured

Quiet carriages reintroduced on Cork to Dublin line 

READ NOW
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.

Latest

Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.
logo podcast

War of Independence Podcast

A special four-part series hosted by Mick Clifford

Available on
www.irishexaminer.com/podcasts

IE logo

Commemorating 100 years since the War of Independence
IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Execution Time: 0.283 s