Another Munster county hit with weather warning

Kerry is the latest Munster county to fall under a weather alert, with a status yellow rain warning coming into effect at 5am on Monday.

The warning will be in place until 9pm tonight alongside a status yellow wind warning which covers Cork, Waterford, Wexford and Wicklow from 11am today.

"Spells of heavy rain at times today may lead to localised flooding," said Met Éireann. "Highest rainfall amounts in mountainous areas."

Counties under the wind warning can expect a "spell of very strong and gusty southerly winds" that will track eastwards today.

"Damaging gusts of up to 110 km/h are possible," it was added.

This morning will be "cloudy and breezy with outbreaks of rain, heavy at times, especially in the southwest", Met Eireann said.

The forecaster said, "more rain will spread eastwards across the province with localised flooding possible" today.

"It will become very windy also with strong, gusty southerly winds, strongest in the south. The rain will clear eastwards this evening and winds will ease."

Tonight will bring "clear spells and occasional showers, some heavy".