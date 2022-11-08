Re-enactment of Civic Guard's deployment to Cork a century ago to take place 

A re-enactment of the deployment of the Civic Guard to Cork 100 years ago will take place in the city centre tomorrow.

The commemorative event is part of a series of events taking place across the country this year to mark the 100th anniversary of the foundation of An Garda Síochána and the public are urged to turn out to view the events.

The ceremony will feature a number of units from An Garda Síochána, as well as the involvement of the LE James Joyce.

The events will kick off at 3pm when a contingent of gardaí will arrive into Kennedy Quay on board the naval vessel.

A centenary parade will then depart from Kennedy Quay and march along Albert Quay, Clontarf Street, Anglesea Street and onto Union Quay.

Tomorrow’s parade will include the Garda Band, Garda Ceremonial Unit, Garda Mounted Unit, members of An Garda Síochána Garda Staff, and retired members of the force.

At Union Quay, a plaque will be unveiled by Assistant Commissioner Eileen Foster.

The parade will move to Copley Street and finish at the current garda headquarters for the Southern region on Anglesea Street.

At 4.40pm, a plaque will be unveiled at Anglesea Street station in memory of the six officers who died in the line of duty in Cork city.

Sergeant Brian McSweeney is appealing to members of the public to view the parade and ceremonies on Union Quay and Anglesea Street.

He said: “It is a very important event for us as a police force but also for the people of Cork. We are calling on people to come and join us – the people of Cork are our eyes and ears. We cannot serve without the help of the public.” He said that as part of the centenary celebrations, there will be exhibitions across all the Cork City Libraries to mark the milestone.

The exhibitions are in:

• Tory Top road, Tuesday, November 8, 11am to 4pm

• Hollyhill, Tuesday, November 8, 10am to 1pm

• Watercourse Road, Tuesday, November 8, 11am to 3pm

• Blarney, Wednesday, November 9, 12 noon to 4pm

• Ballincollig, Wednesday, November 9, 10am to 1pm

• Bishopstown, Thursday, November 10, 10am to 4pm

• Douglas, Friday, November 11, 10am to 2pm

• Glanmire, Friday, November 11, 11am to 3pm

• Mayfield, November 11, 12 noon to 4pm