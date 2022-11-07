West Cork islands 'at risk of the loss of entire communities' due to housing crisis

“The lack of rental security was a concern for 58% of respondents renting their home, with 46% stating that they had no formal written lease/tenancy agreement,” it said.
A quarter of respondents expressed concerns about moving to the island in relation to the quality of broadband and access to services, in particular healthcare, as they age, and there were further concerns. More than a third expressed some dissatisfaction with the standard/condition of their homes, rising to 42% of renters.
“Of the questions directed at renters only, 86% of renters said they were impacted by the lack of suitable housing for long-term rent [86%] and the length of time on the council housing waiting list [67%]," the report states.
"Several renters in the survey wrote about the precarity they are experiencing in relation to renting on the islands, with some having to leave the islands or facing the prospect of homelessness.”
• The report, Housing and Sustaining Communities on the West Cork Islands will be launched later this week.
