Cork man believed to have suffered stroke in Greece dies in CUH

A Cork man who was flown home after spending three months in a comatose state in a Greek hospital has died.

Jonathan (Jiles) Tobin, from Youghal, was taken unconscious from the water on a beach in Crete on July 29, having sustained a suspected stroke. He was taken to Heraklion hospital where he failed to recover consciousness.

Labour TD for Cork East Seán Sherlock raised the issue in the Dáil with Health Minister Stephen Donnelly, resulting in the 42-year-old being flown home by air ambulance under the Government’s Treatment Abroad scheme last week.

Mr Tobin passed away at CUH at 8.50pm on Tuesday, surrounded by his family and close friends. He leaves behind his parents Margaret (Mag) and Shane and younger siblings Aaron and Ryan.

Announcing her son’s passing, Margaret said her son had “put up an amazing fight but his poor body had enough”. She said the family were “devastated” by his passing.

Prior to emigrating to Greece a year ago Mr Tobin, a plasterer by trade, had been a talented member of the Youghal CYMS snooker club.

CYMS honorary vice-president Brendan Cooney said: “On behalf of the CYMS and myself I extend my deepest sympathy to the Tobin family on this very sad occasion. Our prayers are with them.”

Youghal-based councillor Mary Linehan-Foley said the news was “a very sad day for Youghal town and for the Tobin family", to whom she offered her “sincerest sympathy on their terrible loss”.

Funeral arrangements will be announced later.