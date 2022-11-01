Ireland's 'longest ordained priest' dies aged 104

One of the longest-serving priests in Ireland — and possibly the world — has died aged 104, it has been announced.

Glenstal Abbey in Murroe, Co Limerick, announced "with great sadness" the death of Fr Placid Murray, who was Ireland's longest-professed monk.

Fr Placid was ordained in late 1941, meaning he spent almost 81 years in the priesthood, while he was the longest professed monk after serving more than 87 years.

Fellow Glenstal Abbey monk Fr Henry O'Shea said: "He is the longest professed monk 87 years of profession and the longest ordained priest in Ireland, I think it can be safely said, if not the world."

Born on October 7, 1918, in Lismore, Co Waterford, Fr Placid — who was born Michael Murray — moved to Dublin with his mother and family after the death of his father.

After attending Blackrock College, he entered Glenstal Abbey in 1935 where he received the name Placid and made a profession to become a Benedictine monk soon after.

Shortly after this, he was sent to Maredsous in Belgium where he studied philosophy and began to study theology, before fleeing to the south of France when the Second World War began.

Upon returning to Belgium when France surrendered to the invading German forces, the then Brother Placid was sent to Sant’Anselmo to complete his theological studies.

On the grounds of delicate health, he was ordained a priest ahead of time at the Archabbey of Monte Cassino on December 20, 1941.

Fr Placid served almost 81 years in the priesthood. Picture: Glenstal Abbey/Twitter

Due to the war, it was decided that he should return to Ireland for safety.

When he returned, he became assistant novice-master and taught religion and German in Glenstal's Priory for several years, later becoming Glenstal’s second Conventual Prior.

He held this position until 1957, before going on to receive a doctorate in theology for his research on Cardinal Newman.

Fr Placid became involved in many projects for the translation of liturgical texts into English, chairing a committee that translated the Liturgy of the Hours for use in Ireland, Britain and Australia.

Appointed consultor for the communion prayers of the revised Roman Missal of 2011, it is said that he was not happy with the official changes to his translations in later years.

During his final years in the monastery, Fr Placid, while continuing to teach classes in the Novitiate and tutor boys from the school in German, helped in monastery reception and as a confessor.

He spent the past 14 years of his long life in Millbrae Nursing Home in Newport, Co Tipperary, and had an active ministry in the facility up until shortly before his death.

He still visited Glenstal for Mass and lunch every week and the celebration of his birthday became an annual event, the last of which was celebrated last month.

Fr Placid will be reposing at Glenstal from 3.30pm on Wednesday, November 2, with removal to the Abbey Church at 5pm followed by Vespers for the Dead.

The funeral Mass will be held on Thursday, November 3, at 11.30am with burial afterwards in the monastic cemetery.