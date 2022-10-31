Status Orange rain warning in place for three Munster counties

Met Éireann has issued a Status Orange rain warning this morning for four counties, three of which are in Munster.

The warning, which will come into effect at midday, will effect Cork, Tipperary, Waterford and Kilkenny until 5pm this afternoon.

The forecaster has warned of "intense rain" which "will lead to some flooding".

Meanwhile, the rest of Ireland remains under a Status Yellow rain warning, issued last night.

This warning came into effect at 6am this morning and will last until midnight tonight.

"Heavy rain on Monday (Halloween) will lead to localised flooding and some disruption," said the forecaster.

Today, much of the south can expect "widespread showers or longer spells of rain with some heavy falls".

"Localised flooding and some disruption is possible," reads today's forecast.

However, "drier, brighter weather will develop in western areas during the late afternoon but rain will only slowly clear the east through the evening".

Remaining mild at 10 to 14 degrees, though tonight will be colder than most recent nights with temperatures between four and seven degrees.

Though chilly, there will be dry interludes, clear spells and a scattering of showers overnight.

"Sunny spells on Tuesday morning but showers will become widespread through the late afternoon and evening hours."