Trim and tidy: Cork hotspots clean up but Meath town named Ireland's tidiest

Two Cork hotspots scored big but it was Trim, Co Meath, that has been named Ireland's Tidiest Town for 2022.

Trim saw off almost 900 other areas to claim the top spot at the first full-scale Tidy Towns awards ceremony since the pandemic.

West Cork tourist haven Rossbarbery has been named Ireland’s Tidiest Village and Clonakilty is officially Ireland’s Tidiest Small Town.

Meanwhile, Ennis in Co Clare was awarded Ireland’s Tidiest Large Urban Centre and Cahir in Co Tipperary was named as the overall winner of the Young Persons in TidyTowns Award and the overall winner of the SuperValu AsIAm inclusive communities award.

Rural and Community Development Minister Heather Humphries announced that a grant aid of €1.4m will be distributed to over 930 SuperValu TidyTowns groups nationwide.

Congratulating everyone in Trim on their award, Ms Humphries said: “This is a moment of great pride for Trim and indeed the wider county of Meath. Having first entered the competition in 1959, Trim today continues to showcase all that is good about community and volunteerism.

“I have no doubt that the TidyTowns Group in Trim will receive a warm and deserving homecoming as they celebrate this wonderful occasion,” she added.

A spokesperson for the Rosscarbery Tidy Towns group said that they had “struck gold” this year, in part thanks to Michael O’Mahony — who is now retiring.

“A true gentleman, a man of integrity, a smile always present, no job too big or too small, Rosscarbery Tidy Towns struck gold having Michael on board! The town and surrounding area are a credit to Michael, whether it was a litter pick up or rebuilding a stone wall it was impeccably done.

“Wishing you every good wish, health and happiness in your next chapter and enjoy all your future adventures with Noreen by your side,” they said.

Speaking at the awards ceremony, Ms Humphries noted that the standard of applications was particularly high this year.

“I want to pay tribute to all the winners today but, above all, I want to say a huge thank you to the thousands of TidyTowns volunteers across the country.

“The time and effort that you put into making your town or village a better place says so much about your commitment and dedication to your community.

“Your hard work and enthusiasm is nothing short of inspiring,” she said.