Multi-million renovation of Cork's historic Queen's Old Castle approved

The way has been cleared for a major renovation of the historic Queen's Old Castle building in Cork city as part of a multi-million regeneration of a landmark site.

The plans include the conservation, refurbishment, alteration and change of use of what is one of the city’s most recognisable commercial buildings, including the partial demolition of the building, to allow for the construction of a mixed-use office and retail development, with the office block ranging in height from three to seven storeys in places.

Computer generated image of the planned retail and office development at Cork's Queen's Old Castle site. Image: Model Works Alan Healy

It follows a decision by An Bord Pleanála to uphold Cork City Council’s grant of planning last December to the owners of the building, Clarendon Properties, which through City Properties (Cork) Ltd, had applied for planning for the work on the building at 84 to 89 Grand Parade, formerly home to an Argos and Virgin Megastore.

The site currently houses a Dealz shop, as well as several smaller retail units.

The 0.232-hectare site, at the junction of two of Cork’s main streets, Grand Parade and St Patrick’s Street, incorporates the remaining elements of the former Queen’s Old Castle department store.

The department store was built around 1835 on the site of the former County Courthouse, which itself was built in 1806. It is thought that the façade of the department store may incorporate the portico of the courthouse.

But the site is known to have been developed and redeveloped since medieval times.

Maps dating from the 16th-century show two towers in the city’s wall, which together formed the ‘Watergate’ of the original Port of Cork.

The southern tower, known as King’s Castle, was located partly on the site which is now earmarked for development.

The site is included in the North Main Street Architectural Conservation Area, and given its history and prominent location, the development had the potential to affect an important historic building and an important part of the city’s public realm.

Objections

An Taisce objected and in its submission to Cork City Council last September, it expressed concerns about what it described as the “excessive height, scale, and unsuitable design” of the proposed structure on the strategic site, describing the design as “incongruous and out-of-place”. It said it was more suited to a docklands or out-of-town setting.

It objected to what it described as “the excessive demolition and removal of existing internal structures” and the “unnecessary removal” of the southern-most bay of the frontage onto Grand Parade.

It also said the development would result in a permanent alteration of the “important city centre vista” from the top of St Patrick's Street.

“An Taisce Corcaigh is not critical of the quality of the proposed building as such, but we strongly recommend that something more sympathetic and integrated is required at this location, of a lower scale,” it said.

It appealed the council’s grant of planning to An Bord Pleanála, which has now approved the project.

In its ruling, the board said having regard to the zoning objective for the area and the provisions of the Cork City Development Plan 2022-2028, together with the pattern, character, and appearance of development in the area, it considered the proposed development would constitute “an appropriate form of development” at the location and that it would not seriously injure the amenities of the area or of property nearby and would be acceptable in terms of urban design and surrounding residential amenity.

It attached a number of routine conditions, clearing the way for the construction of almost 105,000 sq ft of office space and just over 1,300 sq ft of retail space fronting onto Grand Parade.