McGrath: 'All about delivery' now for Cork event centre 

The Minister for Public Expenditure says it’s “all about delivery” now in relation to the long-stalled Cork event centre, as he effectively ruled out any more state funding for it.

Michael McGrath made his comments in Cork before taking his department’s secretary general on a walking tour of key city centre sites which are earmarked for development, and to ensure that any bottlenecks to development are removed.

He confirmed the site earmarked for the proposed 6,000-capacity venue on South Main St, which had its sod turned in February 2016, was one of the sites they would visit.

Almost a year after he was quizzed about the state funding element for the contentious project at the launch in Cork of the multi-billion National Development Plan, he said it’s about delivery now.

“I am informed that our private partners are committed to it,” he said.

“I know the government is committed to it. And I want to pay tribute to Cork City Council chief executive, Ann Doherty, and the city councillors for all of the work that they have put in to sustain this project.

“And we just want to see it delivered now.”

Venue design

He said work on the detailed design of the venue is well-advanced and that it should be completed before the end of the year.

“The government has made a very significant capital commitment," he said.

“We really want to see the event centre project proceed and we will do everything we possibly can to make sure that happens while recognising that we are dependent here on private sector partners in the form of Live Nation and BAM.

“But the government and taxpayers generally have made a very substantial commitment to this project.

“We want to see it happen and I look forward to hopefully seeing tangible progress here in the early part of next year. But we are dependent on our private sector partners.”

State funding

He was asked directly if the government would provide additional state funding if BAM and Live Nation cited construction inflation as a barrier to development.

“I'm certainly not going to negotiate in public or make any such commitments," he said. “But government has already, on a number of occasions, increased the financial commitment that has been made for that project.

“And I think it's now about delivery. I think the general public can be forgiven for being tired of this project and the lack of visible progress.”

The project has been beset by a raft of planning, funding, design and legal delays over the years before Covid hit, and construction has yet to start.

Last February, the government agreed to plough another €7m into the project to meet the cost of “construction delays caused by the Covid-19 pandemic”, bringing to €57m the overall state funding package.

It is to be co-financed by a €35m investment by the Live Nation/BAM consortium which won the bid for the state aid following a tender process.

Mr McGrath said taking his secretary general on a tour of key city sites provided an ideal opportunity to showcase the ambitious plans in the pipeline for the city, and the potential, particularly in relation to the docklands region, where almost €500bn in EU and state funding has been approved for urban renewal projects over the next decade or so.