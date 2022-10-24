Covid-19 forces Cork's Mercy University Hospital to re-introduce visiting restrictions

The hospitals says normal visitation has been 'suspended until further notice' with visiting restrictions going forward remaining 'under continual review'
MUH has also requested that people refrain from visiting if they are unwell with symptoms of infection, such as cough, fever, vomiting or diarrhoea. File Picture: Denis Minihane

Mon, 24 Oct, 2022 - 15:50
Steven Heaney

Visiting restrictions have been reinstated at Cork's Mercy University Hospital (MUH) following an increase in the number of patients attending the hospital with Covid-19.

A spokesperson for the hospital told the Irish Examiner that even though all of its services are currently operational, normal visiting has been "suspended until further notice" with visiting restrictions going forward remaining "under continual review".

The spokesperson also said that visits "can be facilitated by prior agreement on compassionate grounds" and that all visitors to the hospital will be required to wear a face mask at all times and to perform hand hygiene using sanitising gel at the hospital.

MUH has also requested that people refrain from visiting if they are unwell with symptoms of infection, such as cough, fever, vomiting or diarrhoea.

Announcing the re-introduction of the restrictions, the hospital said its move is "reflective of the increase in cases of Covid-19 being experienced in hospitals nationally."

"The hospital wishes to thank all those affected by the restrictions for their co-operation," the spokesperson added.

