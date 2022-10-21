New book depicts trauma of Civil War events in Kerry

The events of the Civil War in Kerry have been depicted in a new book, which revisits the trauma that left scars on the population for generations.

The 1922/23 conflict which followed the Treaty, split families and communities in Kerry. More than 170 people lost their lives in Kerry with dozens more maimed.

New access to a wealth of records, including military history and pension records along with first-hand accounts, form the background to historian Owen O’Shea’s No Middle Path: the Civil War in Kerry, published by Merrion.

The account is in advance of the 100th anniversary next March of some of the worst atrocities on this island — Tralee's Ballyseedy, Killarney's Countess Bridge, and Cahersiveen, in which republican prisoners were tied to mines by Free State/national army soldiers and blown up.

However, there were dark deeds too on the other side, including at Knocknagoshel on March 6, when soldiers of the Free State Army were lured into a trap and blown up.

John O’Shea, aged 75, of Kilflynn recalled how he had lost two uncles in the Civil War. His father's brother George O’Shea a Republican prisoner was killed in Ballyseedy, while his mother’s brother, Tom Slattery, a lieutenant in the national army was killed in February 1923 in Scartaglin by the anti-treaty side.

“The Civil War should never have happened,” John said, speaking at the launch of the book in Tralee.

His mother, Diane Slattery-O’Shea was a lifelong republican and his father Daniel O’Shea supported the Treaty while his brothers did not.

'Trauma endured'

The book deals with the perspectives not only of the combatants who were involved in the fighting but also of their families and the wider civilian population.

For generations, the Civil War went unspoken in Kerry “but the trauma endured,” author Owen O’Shea said.

"Because this history is so difficult for many people, including the descendants of those involved, I was conscious of resurrecting traumatic times. But if we are to understand why the Civil War in Kerry has left such a scar on the county, we must listen to, and more importantly, hear, the accounts of those on all sides of the conflict. I hope that this book will contribute to a greater understanding of the war in a county where divisions ran deeper than most, particularly during this centenary period," said Owen O’Shea.

Former minister Jimmy Deenihan, now president of the Kerry Archaeological and Historical Society, said people were still close enough to identify with the period.

“But with the passing of a century now we are able to remember and analyse from a more objective standpoint and with a detachment not possible until now,” Mr Deenihan said.

No Middle Path: The Civil War in Kerry is published in hardback by Merrion Press and will be available in bookshops next week, priced €19.99.