Warning of potential fatalities over 'alarming' cliff erosion in south Cork

People could be killed or seriously injured due to significant cliff erosion and unsafe coastal slipways in the south Cork region, especially as the cash-strapped local authority hasn’t the money to make them safe.

The concerns were raised at a meeting of the Carrigaline Municipal District Council, which has jurisdiction over a significant coastal area.

Fine Gael councillor, Jack White, said he is deeply concerned about erosion of the cliff face and the soil on top of it at Fountainstown, especially underneath the road from Greenacres to Ferry Point.

“It is being badly eroded. Some old, reinforced concrete has fallen already. It is important that an effort is made to stabilise the area before it gets worse,” Mr White said. He said local residents had sent him pictures and then he went to see it himself and what he saw was “quite alarming.”

Mr White said that if the rockface is not stabilised it could lead to some residents’ gardens falling into the sea.

Fianna Fáil councillor, Audrey Buckley, pointed out that a third of their municipal district is on the coastline and Fine Gael councillor, Michael Paul Murtagh, said there is an alarming amount of coastal erosion in the area.

“We need to start looking into defences and preventative measures, rather than reacting after something happens," Mr Murtagh said.

Council officials said that it would be unable to get a grant from the Office of Public Works because it is too large a project.

“We believe that there may be scope to apply for funding under the Climate Adaptation and Resilience Works Grants Scheme from the Department of Transport,” said Gillian Vaughan, senior engineer with the council’s coastal and flood projects section.

Piers and slipways

Meanwhile, Ms Buckley said that many piers and slipways in the municipal district “are in disrepair and are dangerous,” particularly one at Myrtleville, of which she provided engineers with pictures.

“We need to look at funding (repairs to) them before someone has a serious accident,” she said.

Senior executive officer, MacDara O’H’íci, said the council is responsible for 2,016 piers and slipways across the county. He said inspections are regularly carried out on them, but due to a lack of funding the local authority has to prioritise repairs.

“Cork County Council has limited resources from its internal sources to carry out this work as there is no income stream from the facilities,” Mr O’H’íci added.

Independent councillor Marcia D’Alton said their piers and slipways “are assets” and should be treated that way. “There’s is dire need to put money into them,” she said.

Mr White said “safety has to come before economic return.”

Mr Murtagh said: “We need to get funding from central government for these things.”