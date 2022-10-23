No plan for wastewater upgrade at scenic Cork beach until at least 2025 

There are currently no plans to upgrade wastewater treatment infrastructure at a west Cork beach that was forced to close for swimming for more than a week due to a sewage plume in the water in August.

The Warren Strand near Rosscarbery is among the most popular beaches in west Cork but, according to locals, the nearby Rosscarbery/Owenahincha wastewater treatment plant is outdated and no longer fit for purpose.

The issue was raised in the the Dáil by local Fianna Fáil TD Christopher O’Sullivan who said: “Usually when there is a bathing ban at a beach, it is because the water is tested and perhaps some harmful bacteria are found, but not so in this case. In this case, the ban was brought about following a report of a visible issue, when the lifeguards on duty reported raw sewage coming towards the beach.

“We can imagine the scenes. Children were being called out of the water because there was a sighting of excrement and a large plume of sewage. There was significant disappointment among the locals who live in Rosscarbery and the tourists who were visiting this really upcoming tourism town at the peak of tourism season.”

Public meeting

Subsequently, a public meeting was held in Rosscarbery where local people expressed their views that the wastewater treatment plant does not have the capacity required and an overflow of sewage is seeping into the water.

Minister of State Anne Rabbitte said that Irish Water had confirmed that there were no upgrade works planned in the current programme of works which extends to 2025. She added: “I am also informed that delivery timelines for the Rosscarbery and Owenahincha sewerage scheme cannot yet be confirmed. It is disappointing that there is no timeline when it is a time-sensitive matter. If we even knew the scheme was in a planning timeline and was on the books, that would be good.

"However, it is not included in the current capital investment plan. The project will be considered again as part of the development of the next revenue control period from 2025-2029. In the meantime, a water quality assessment is planned for 2023 to determine any impacts of the discharge on the receiving water. The wastewater network will also be surveyed to assess any works required to reduce the impact on infiltration.”

Mr O’Sullivan described the response as s disappointing: “The people of Rosscarbery and West Cork and those who love visiting the Warren deserve better.”

Regarding the August incident, a spokesperson for Irish Water previously told the Irish Examiner: “The investigation into the cause of the plume was inconclusive. The treatment plant and pumping stations were operating as normal at the time of the event and there was no overflow. Irish Water currently has no plans to upgrade the wastewater treatment (primary treatment) at Rosscarberry / Owenahinca.”